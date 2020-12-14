Rip Oliver
Real Name: Larry Richard Oliver Sr.
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 209 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 6, 1952
Date of Death: March 5, 2020
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Pro Debut: 1976
Retired: October 12, 1991
Trained By:
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Oliver garnered the nickname The Crippler. He also used the ring names Gestapo, Super Ninja, The Samurai & Rick Oliver.
– Titles held by Oliver included:
– NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (12x)
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (16x)
– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)
– PNW Heavyweight Championship (12x)
– World Class World Television Championship
– March 5, 2020, Oliver had passed away due to heart failure.