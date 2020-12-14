Rip Oliver



Real Name: Larry Richard Oliver Sr.

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 6, 1952

Date of Death: March 5, 2020

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Pro Debut: 1976

Retired: October 12, 1991

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Oliver garnered the nickname The Crippler. He also used the ring names Gestapo, Super Ninja, The Samurai & Rick Oliver.

– Titles held by Oliver included:

– NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (12x)

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (16x)

– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)

– PNW Heavyweight Championship (12x)

– World Class World Television Championship

– March 5, 2020, Oliver had passed away due to heart failure.