Paul Heyman: “Carmella is that talented”

Dec 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

While speaking on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman spoke highly about Carmella and discussed her chances of taking the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks.

He said “Carmella has what it takes to take down anybody that is there in front of her. Carmella is that talented. Don’t be swept away by the beauty and the glamor and sex appeal and the marketing and the promotion behind her as such. Understand, that’s one definitely Class A-1 athlete that just walked on to the set. Someone very capable and quite experienced at being a champion. She knows what it takes to reach the top and stay there. Whether she can accomplish her goal or not remains to be seen.”

Post Category: News, Opinions     Tags: ,

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Bulldawg says:
    December 14, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Sure…

  2. Uncle Jasper says:
    December 14, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    If Paul Heyman said to jump off a bridge, would you? Ha ha…..Carmella looks to manly in the face for me to even look at. She has the jawbone of Jack Tripper from Three’s Company lol

  3. Mackdeezy says:
    December 14, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Heyman seems to be hit or miss lately. But people seem to be encouraging it by blowing his hits out of proportion. Makes you think about if there was more going on with Heyman being removed from his position.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayla Braxton

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal