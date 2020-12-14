Paul Heyman: “Carmella is that talented”

While speaking on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman spoke highly about Carmella and discussed her chances of taking the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks.

He said “Carmella has what it takes to take down anybody that is there in front of her. Carmella is that talented. Don’t be swept away by the beauty and the glamor and sex appeal and the marketing and the promotion behind her as such. Understand, that’s one definitely Class A-1 athlete that just walked on to the set. Someone very capable and quite experienced at being a champion. She knows what it takes to reach the top and stay there. Whether she can accomplish her goal or not remains to be seen.”