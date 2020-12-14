Kevin Owens on the original plan for Wrestlemania 34

In September 2017, Kevin Owens had a heated segment with Vince McMahon, where Owens brutally attacked the CEO of WWE.

Owens headbutted Vince, busted him open, punched him, superkicked him, and then ended things with a huge Frog Splash.

This led to a Hell in a Cell match between Owens and Shane McMahon, which Owens won with some help from Sami Zayn (who pulled him off the announce table when Shane jumped off the top of the Hell in a Cell with an Elbow Drop).

During a recent interview, Owens told Alex McCarthy that the original plan after this was for Vince McMahon to return to the ring to team up with his son, Shane O’Mac, to take on the team of Owens & Zayn.

However, this plan got scrapped once Daniel Bryan got cleared to return to in-ring action, and Bryan went on to team up with Shane and they defeated the team of Owens & Zayn at WrestleMania 34.

source: itrwrestling.com