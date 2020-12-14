Ethan Page leaving Impact Wrestling
Dave Meltzer is reporting that Ethan Page, one half of Impact’s tag team The North, will be leaving the company at the end of this year after his contract expires.
Page was part of Final Resolution this past weekend and wrestled Karl Anderson with the stipulation being that if he won, The North would get an Impact Tag Team title shot against Anderson and Gallows. However, Page lost the match and the title shot was gone as well.
The Canadian, who was trained by Taz, joined Impact Wrestling in 2018 but found his rhythm when he was joined by Josh Alexander to form The North tag team, winning the Impact Tag Team titles twice. The North holds the record for the longest Impact Tag Team title reign with 380 days.
Great rivalry with Darby Allin in the future.
Ethan arrived in Impact Wrestling before Josh Alexander as Ethan was taging with “Free Your Mind” Matt Sydal. Sydal has since moved to AEW so if Ethan does go to AEW he could reunite there with Sydal until Josh is ready to go to AEW.
But there is bit of an overkill on the name of “Matt” in AEW with Hardy, Jackson & Sydal. Out of the three Sydal should be the one to change his first name on his ring name, maybe Matt Sydal could call himself, Evan Sydal.
Only downside is seems Matt and Ethan have heat