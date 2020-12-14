Ethan Page leaving Impact Wrestling

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Ethan Page, one half of Impact’s tag team The North, will be leaving the company at the end of this year after his contract expires.

Page was part of Final Resolution this past weekend and wrestled Karl Anderson with the stipulation being that if he won, The North would get an Impact Tag Team title shot against Anderson and Gallows. However, Page lost the match and the title shot was gone as well.

The Canadian, who was trained by Taz, joined Impact Wrestling in 2018 but found his rhythm when he was joined by Josh Alexander to form The North tag team, winning the Impact Tag Team titles twice. The North holds the record for the longest Impact Tag Team title reign with 380 days.