Chavo Guerrero Sr.

Real Name: Salvador Guerrero III

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 229 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 7, 1949

Date of Death: February 11, 2017

Hometown: El Paso, Texas

Pro Debut: 1977

Retired: 2010

Trained By: Salvador Guerrero

Finishing Move: German Suplex

Biography

– Chavo was the son of Gory Guerrero & the oldest brother of Mando, Hector & Eddie Guerrero. He’s the father of Chavo Guerrero Jr.

– Chavo competed in the WWE in 2004 as Chavo Classic.

– Titles held by Chavo within his career include:

– ACCW Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– EWF (Eastern Wrestling Federation) Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– EWF (Empire Wrestling Federation) Heavyweight Championship

– HHW Heavyweight Championship

– IWF Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship (15x)

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (11x)

– NWA International Junior Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Rocky Mountain Heavyweight Championship

– NWA United States Tag Team Championship

– NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– SCW Southwest Junior Heavyweight Championship

– SCW World Tag Team Championship

– TASW Heavyweight Championship

– TASW Texas Tag Team Championship (2x)

– Texas All-Star USA Heavyweight Championship

– WWA World Trios Championship

– WWE Cruiserweight Championship

– February 11, 2017, Chavo passed away due to liver cancer.