Chavo Guerrero Sr.
Real Name: Salvador Guerrero III
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 229 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 7, 1949
Date of Death: February 11, 2017
Hometown: El Paso, Texas
Pro Debut: 1977
Retired: 2010
Trained By: Salvador Guerrero
Finishing Move: German Suplex
Biography
– Chavo was the son of Gory Guerrero & the oldest brother of Mando, Hector & Eddie Guerrero. He’s the father of Chavo Guerrero Jr.
– Chavo competed in the WWE in 2004 as Chavo Classic.
– Titles held by Chavo within his career include:
– ACCW Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– EWF (Eastern Wrestling Federation) Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– EWF (Empire Wrestling Federation) Heavyweight Championship
– HHW Heavyweight Championship
– IWF Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship (15x)
– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (11x)
– NWA International Junior Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Rocky Mountain Heavyweight Championship
– NWA United States Tag Team Championship
– NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– SCW Southwest Junior Heavyweight Championship
– SCW World Tag Team Championship
– TASW Heavyweight Championship
– TASW Texas Tag Team Championship (2x)
– Texas All-Star USA Heavyweight Championship
– WWA World Trios Championship
– WWE Cruiserweight Championship
– February 11, 2017, Chavo passed away due to liver cancer.