Bad News Brown
Real Name: Allen James Coage
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 271 lbs.
Date of Birth: October 22, 1943
Date of Death: March 6, 2007
Hometown: New York City
Resided: Calgary, Alberta (Canada)
Pro Debut: October 23, 1977
Retired: May 20, 1999
Trained By: NJPW Dojo
Finishing Move: Ghettoblaster
Biography
– Other ring names by Brown were, Bad News Allen, B.L. Brown, Buffalo Brown & also his real name.
– Coage won the Amateur Athletic Union Judo Championship in 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970 & 1975.
– Coage won gold medals in the Pan American Games in 1967 & 1975.
– 1970, Coage studied at Nihon University in Japan. He majored in Judo.
– 1976 Summer Olympics, Brown won a Bronze Medal in Judo. His victory made him the first African American to win a solo Olympic Games Medal in a sport other than boxing or track & field.
– Before wrestling, Coage was also a bodyguard for singer Aretha Franklin.
– Titles held by Coage in his wrestling career included:
– IWA Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship
– Coage competed in the WWF Royal Rumble in 1989 & 1990.
– Coage competed in the WWF King of the Ring 1988 & 1989.
– Coage competed in the Best of the World Tournament 1994.
– Coage is in the Black Belt Hall of Fame.
– 2007, Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame.
– Ring Warriors Bahamian Championship
– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– March 6, 2007, Coage passed away due to a heart attack.