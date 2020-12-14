Bad News Brown

Real Name: Allen James Coage

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 271 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 22, 1943

Date of Death: March 6, 2007

Hometown: New York City

Resided: Calgary, Alberta (Canada)

Pro Debut: October 23, 1977

Retired: May 20, 1999

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Ghettoblaster

Biography

– Other ring names by Brown were, Bad News Allen, B.L. Brown, Buffalo Brown & also his real name.

– Coage won the Amateur Athletic Union Judo Championship in 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970 & 1975.

– Coage won gold medals in the Pan American Games in 1967 & 1975.

– 1970, Coage studied at Nihon University in Japan. He majored in Judo.

– 1976 Summer Olympics, Brown won a Bronze Medal in Judo. His victory made him the first African American to win a solo Olympic Games Medal in a sport other than boxing or track & field.

– Before wrestling, Coage was also a bodyguard for singer Aretha Franklin.

– Titles held by Coage in his wrestling career included:

– IWA Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship

– Coage competed in the WWF Royal Rumble in 1989 & 1990.

– Coage competed in the WWF King of the Ring 1988 & 1989.

– Coage competed in the Best of the World Tournament 1994.

– Coage is in the Black Belt Hall of Fame.

– 2007, Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame.

– Ring Warriors Bahamian Championship

– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– March 6, 2007, Coage passed away due to a heart attack.