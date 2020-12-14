AEW wrestlers reenact “A Christmas Story” scenes

Several AEW wrestlers have reenacted scenes from the legendary “A Christmas Story” movie to promote the annual 24-hour marathon of the movie, which will air on TNT and TBT on December 24 and December 25.

AEW announced this evening that the scenes will run as interstitials on-air and online to raise awareness for AEW’s non-profit partner KultureCity.

You can see a behind-the-scenes look at the scenes below.

The shoot featured AEW wrestlers as characters from the movie – Chris Jericho as Santa Claus, Frankie Kazarian as the Head Elf, MJF as Ralphie. Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker, Eddie Kingston as Schwartz, Scorpio Sky as Randy, Ortiz as Flick, Britt Baker as Miss Shields, Ricky Starks as Farkus, Allie as Dill, Luchasaurus as The Freight Man. Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone handle the narration and stage direction. The scenes were filmed in the ring at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by AEW, along with the video: