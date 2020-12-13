Mike Von Erich

Real Name: Michael Brett Adkisson

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 238 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 2, 1964

Date of Death: April 13, 1987

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Pro Debut: 1983

Trained By: Fritz Von Erich

Finishing Move: Iron Claw

Biography

– November 24, 1983, Mike defeated Skandor Akbar at WCCW Thanksgiving Star Wars.

– December 25th, The Von Erichs (Mike & Kevin) defeated The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts & Terry Gordy) in a No DQ Loser Leaves Town match at WCCW Christmas Star Wars.

– January 30, 1984, Mike wrestled Ric Flair to a 10-Minute Time Limit Draw at WCCW Wrestling Star Wars.

– May 6th, The Von Erichs (Mike, Fritz & Kevin) defeated The Fabulous Freebirds (Terry Gordy, Michael Hayes & Buddy Roberts) for the World Class World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– June 18th, Mike challenged Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

– July 4th, The Von Erichs (Mike, Kevin & Kerry) competed against the Fabulous Freebirds (Terry Gordy, Buddy Roberts & Michael Hayes) for the vacant World Class World Six Man Tag Team Titles in a Badstreet match.

– August 4th, Mike defeated Gino Hernandez for the NWA American Heavyweight Title.

– September 3rd, Mike lost the title to Gino Hernandez. In the same day The Von Erichs defeated The Fabulous Freebirds for the World Class World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– September 28th, Mike defeated Art Crews on WCCW TV.

– October 27th, The Von Erichs & Bobby Fulton (Replacing Kevin Von Erich) lost the World Class World Six Man Tag Team Titles to The Dynamic Duo (Chris Adams & Gino Hernandez) & Jake Roberts.

– November 22, Mike challenged Gino Hernandez for the NWA Texas Heavyweight Title.

– December 31st, The Von Erichs (Mike, Kerry & Kevin) defeated The Dynamic Duo & Jake Roberts for the World Class World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– January 28, 1985, The Von Erichs retained the titles against Jake Roberts & The Dynamic Duo.

– May 5th, The Von Erichs & The Fabulous Freebirds defeated Kamala, Rip Oliver, Steve Williams, The Dynamic Duo & One Man Gang in a Best three out of Five Falls match at the WCCW 2nd Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions.

– August 7th, Mike lost to Gino Hernandez in the Semi-finals of the WCCW Middle East Heavyweight Title Tournament.

– July 4, 1986, The Von Erichs retained the World Class World Six Man Tag Team Titles against Matt Borne, Buzz Sawyer & Butch Reed.

– September 5th, Mike defeated The Grappler on WCWA TV.

– September 19th, The Von Erichs (Mike, Kevin & Lance) defeated Dingo Warrior, Buzz Sawyer & Matt Borne.

– October 12th, Mike defeated Spike Johnson at WCWA 3rd Cotton Bowl Extravaganza.

– November 27th, The Von Erichs (Mike & Lance) defeated Brian Adias & Matt Borne at WCWA Thanksgiving Star Wars.

– March 6, 1987, The Von Erichs defeated Killer Brooks & Brian Adidas on WCCW TV.

– April 12, 1987, Mike sadly passed away to a overdose on the sleeping aid Placidyl.

– March 16, 2009, Mike alongside the Von Erich Family were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.