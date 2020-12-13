Lana Has High Praise for Liv Morgan

Sportskeeda recently spoke to WWE Superstar Lana, who addressed her previously dropped storyline with Liv Morgan on Raw. When Lana was having her wedding with Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan was revealed as Lana’s secret mistress while she was still married to Rusev. Below are some highlights.

Lana on Liv Morgan: “I love Liv Morgan so much. I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really our bond for wrestling… We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond.”

Lana on being told by WWE they would revisit it at some point: “I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it’s a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that’s what I was told. That we’re going to revisit it at some point. So I’m looking forward to revisiting it at some point.”