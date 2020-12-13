Kamala

Real Name: James Arthur Harris

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 380 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 28, 1950

Date of Death: August 9, 2020

Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi

Resided: Oxford, Mississippi

Pro Debut: 1978

Retired: 2010

Trained By: Tim Hampton

Finishing Move: Air Africa

Biography

– Kamala used other in-ring names of which include: Bad News Harris, Jim Harris, Mauler, Ugly Bear Harris, The Mississippi Mauler, Sugar Bear Harris, Superfly, Giant Kamala & Gigante Kamala. He was most notably nicknamed The Ugandan Giant.

– Kamala was a destructive force in no matter what character he used, he held the following titles in his career:

– AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Mississippi Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship

– USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– August 9, 2020, Kamala passed away from cardiac arrest. It had stemmed from a mixture of his diabetes & COVID-19.