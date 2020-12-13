Kamala
Real Name: James Arthur Harris
Height: 6’7″
Weight: 380 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 28, 1950
Date of Death: August 9, 2020
Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
Resided: Oxford, Mississippi
Pro Debut: 1978
Retired: 2010
Trained By: Tim Hampton
Finishing Move: Air Africa
Biography
– Kamala used other in-ring names of which include: Bad News Harris, Jim Harris, Mauler, Ugly Bear Harris, The Mississippi Mauler, Sugar Bear Harris, Superfly, Giant Kamala & Gigante Kamala. He was most notably nicknamed The Ugandan Giant.
– Kamala was a destructive force in no matter what character he used, he held the following titles in his career:
– AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Mississippi Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship
– USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– August 9, 2020, Kamala passed away from cardiac arrest. It had stemmed from a mixture of his diabetes & COVID-19.