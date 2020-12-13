Gino Hernandez

Real Name: Charles Eugene Wolfe Jr.

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 8, 1957

Date of Death: February 2, 1986

Hometown: Highland Park, Texas

Pro Debut: 1975

Trained By: Jose Lothario

Finishing Move: Flying Reverse Elbowdrop

Biography

– Gino was nicknamed Gorgeous & he was part of the notable tag team The Dynamic Duo with Chris Adams & Tully Blanchard. He held many titles in his career & they consisted of:

– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– NWA American Tag Team Championship (6x)

– NWA International Junior Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship

– NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– NWA Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship

– SWCW Brass Knuckles Championship

– SWCW Southwest Tag Team Championship (5x)

– SWCW World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– TAW USA Tag Team Championship (5x)

– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship

– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)

– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship

– February 4, 1986, Gino had passed away a few days prior but the body was just found. A lot of skepticism has been made towards his death. Many believe it was a homicide but the official report ruled it as a cocaine overdose.