Gino Hernandez
Real Name: Charles Eugene Wolfe Jr.
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 240 lbs.
Date of Birth: August 8, 1957
Date of Death: February 2, 1986
Hometown: Highland Park, Texas
Pro Debut: 1975
Trained By: Jose Lothario
Finishing Move: Flying Reverse Elbowdrop
Biography
– Gino was nicknamed Gorgeous & he was part of the notable tag team The Dynamic Duo with Chris Adams & Tully Blanchard. He held many titles in his career & they consisted of:
– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– NWA American Tag Team Championship (6x)
– NWA International Junior Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship
– NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– NWA Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship
– SWCW Brass Knuckles Championship
– SWCW Southwest Tag Team Championship (5x)
– SWCW World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– TAW USA Tag Team Championship (5x)
– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship
– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)
– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship
– February 4, 1986, Gino had passed away a few days prior but the body was just found. A lot of skepticism has been made towards his death. Many believe it was a homicide but the official report ruled it as a cocaine overdose.