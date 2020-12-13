Fritz Von Erich

Real Name: Jack Barton Adkisson Jr.

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 260 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 16, 1929

Date of Death: September 10, 1997

Hometown: Jewett, Texas

Pro Debut: January 1953

Retired: 1982

Trained By: Stu Hart

Finishing Move: Iron Claw

Biography

– Fritz also used the ring names Tetsu no Tsume (Iron Claw) & his real name.

– Fritz has held numerous titles within his career and they are:

– AWA World Heavyweight Championship

– Omaha World Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Alberta Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Amarillo North American Tag Team Championship

– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (16x)

– NWA American Tag Team Championship (6x)

– NWA Calgary Canadian Tag Team Championship

– NWA Canadian Open Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA International Tag Team Championship

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Southern Tag Team Championship

– NWA Minneapolis World Tag Team Championship

– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship (5x)

– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship (3x)

– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship

– September 10, 1997, Fritz passed away after suffering from brain & lung cancer.