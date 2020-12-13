Fritz Von Erich
Real Name: Jack Barton Adkisson Jr.
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 260 lbs.
Date of Birth: August 16, 1929
Date of Death: September 10, 1997
Hometown: Jewett, Texas
Pro Debut: January 1953
Retired: 1982
Trained By: Stu Hart
Finishing Move: Iron Claw
Biography
– Fritz also used the ring names Tetsu no Tsume (Iron Claw) & his real name.
– Fritz has held numerous titles within his career and they are:
– AWA World Heavyweight Championship
– Omaha World Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Alberta Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Amarillo North American Tag Team Championship
– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (16x)
– NWA American Tag Team Championship (6x)
– NWA Calgary Canadian Tag Team Championship
– NWA Canadian Open Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA International Tag Team Championship
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Southern Tag Team Championship
– NWA Minneapolis World Tag Team Championship
– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship (5x)
– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship (3x)
– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship
– September 10, 1997, Fritz passed away after suffering from brain & lung cancer.