David Von Erich
Real Name: David Alan Adkisson
Height: 6’8″
Weight: 235 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 22, 1958
Date of Death: February 20, 1984
Hometown: Lake Dallas, Texas
Pro Debut: June 11, 1977
Trained By: Fritz Von Erich
Finishing Move: Dream Machine
Biography
– David garnered the nickname The Yellow Rose of Texas.
– In the relatively short career David had, he managed to capture several titles and they include:
– All Asia Tag Team Championship
– NWA American Tag Team Championship
– NWA Florida Southern Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Florida Television Championship
– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship
– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA United National Championship
– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship
– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (8x)
– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)
– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship (2x)
– There has been controversy over the death of David, some believing that it had been a overdose but the coroner report claimed that his death was caused by ruptured intestines resulting from acute enteritis. He passed away on February 10, 1984 while touring for AJPW.
– 2009, David was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.
– 2016, David was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame