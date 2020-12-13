David Von Erich

Real Name: David Alan Adkisson

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 22, 1958

Date of Death: February 20, 1984

Hometown: Lake Dallas, Texas

Pro Debut: June 11, 1977

Trained By: Fritz Von Erich

Finishing Move: Dream Machine

Biography

– David garnered the nickname The Yellow Rose of Texas.

– In the relatively short career David had, he managed to capture several titles and they include:

– All Asia Tag Team Championship

– NWA American Tag Team Championship

– NWA Florida Southern Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Florida Television Championship

– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship

– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA United National Championship

– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship

– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (8x)

– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship (3x)

– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship (2x)

– There has been controversy over the death of David, some believing that it had been a overdose but the coroner report claimed that his death was caused by ruptured intestines resulting from acute enteritis. He passed away on February 10, 1984 while touring for AJPW.

– 2009, David was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

– 2016, David was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame