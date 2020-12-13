Chris Von Erich

Real Name: Christopher Barton Adkisson

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 30, 1969

Date of Death: September 12, 1991

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Resided: Denton, Texas

Pro Debut: June 22, 1990

Trained By: Fritz Von Erich

Finishing Move: Iron Claw

Biography

– June 22, 1990, Chris defeated Percy Pringle III at a USWA event.

– July 13th, Chris & Kevin Von Erich defeated Percy Pringle III & Terrence Garvin at a USWA event.

– August 10th, Chris, Chris Adams & Toni Adams defeated Jeannie Clark, Percy Pringle III & Steve Austin at a USWA event.

– August 17th, Chris & Chris Adams defeated Steve Austin & Percy Pringle III at a USWA event.

– November 2nd, The Von Erichs (Chris & Kevin) & Sweet Brown Sugar lost to Skandor Akbar, John Tatum & Angel of Death at a WCWA event.

– September 12, 1991, Chris unfortunately died from a self inflicted gunshot due to depression.

– 2009, Chris was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside the entire Von Erich family.