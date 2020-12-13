Chris Von Erich
Real Name: Christopher Barton Adkisson
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 175 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 30, 1969
Date of Death: September 12, 1991
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Resided: Denton, Texas
Pro Debut: June 22, 1990
Trained By: Fritz Von Erich
Finishing Move: Iron Claw
Biography
– June 22, 1990, Chris defeated Percy Pringle III at a USWA event.
– July 13th, Chris & Kevin Von Erich defeated Percy Pringle III & Terrence Garvin at a USWA event.
– August 10th, Chris, Chris Adams & Toni Adams defeated Jeannie Clark, Percy Pringle III & Steve Austin at a USWA event.
– August 17th, Chris & Chris Adams defeated Steve Austin & Percy Pringle III at a USWA event.
– November 2nd, The Von Erichs (Chris & Kevin) & Sweet Brown Sugar lost to Skandor Akbar, John Tatum & Angel of Death at a WCWA event.
– September 12, 1991, Chris unfortunately died from a self inflicted gunshot due to depression.
– 2009, Chris was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside the entire Von Erich family.