Chris Adams

Real Name: Christopher Adams

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 228 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 10, 1955

Date of Death: October 7, 2001

Hometown: Rugby, Warwickshire (England)

Resided: Waxahachie, Texas

Pro Debut: 1978

Trained By: Tony St. Clair & Shirley Crabtree

Finishing Move: Superkick

Biography

– Adams used the nicknames Gentleman, Black Belt & Judo. He also went by the Masked Avenger. Adams won several titles in his career & they include:

– GASW Heavyweight Championship

– GWF North American Championship (2x)

– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA American Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Beat the Champ Television Championship

– UWF Tag Team Championship

– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship

– World Class II Texas Heavyweight Championship

– World Class World Heavyweight Championship

– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship (2x)

– World Class World Television Championship (4x)

– WWF Light Heavyweight Championship

– October 7, 2001, while awaiting trial for manslaughter he was fatally shot in the chest during a drunken brawl with a friend, Brent “Booray” Parnell, in Waxahachie, Texas at his home. The gun owner claimed self-defense and was acquitted of all charges.