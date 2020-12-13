Chris Adams
Real Name: Christopher Adams
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 228 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 10, 1955
Date of Death: October 7, 2001
Hometown: Rugby, Warwickshire (England)
Resided: Waxahachie, Texas
Pro Debut: 1978
Trained By: Tony St. Clair & Shirley Crabtree
Finishing Move: Superkick
Biography
– Adams used the nicknames Gentleman, Black Belt & Judo. He also went by the Masked Avenger. Adams won several titles in his career & they include:
– GASW Heavyweight Championship
– GWF North American Championship (2x)
– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA American Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Beat the Champ Television Championship
– UWF Tag Team Championship
– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship
– World Class II Texas Heavyweight Championship
– World Class World Heavyweight Championship
– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship (2x)
– World Class World Television Championship (4x)
– WWF Light Heavyweight Championship
– October 7, 2001, while awaiting trial for manslaughter he was fatally shot in the chest during a drunken brawl with a friend, Brent “Booray” Parnell, in Waxahachie, Texas at his home. The gun owner claimed self-defense and was acquitted of all charges.