Booker T: “I love being able to coach”

Booker T was asked if he would like to return to WWE as a manager….

Nah man, that’s not my role, being a manager or anything like that. I love what MVP is doing and for him to be able to be in that role and to make it work for him as long as he possibly can, I’m down with it. But for me, I’m just at a different stage of my life as far as wanting to be seen on television doing wrestling. I love being able to train, I love being able to coach and pass that knowledge to the young guys coming up right now.