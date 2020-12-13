Art Barr

Real Name: Arthur Leon Barr

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 8, 1966

Date of Death: November 23, 1994

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Pro Debut: April 2, 1987

Trained By: Roddy Piper & Sandy Barr

Finishing Move: Frog Splash

Biography

– Barr used several other ring names that include The Witcher, The Juicer, Beetlejuice, Love Machine & The Intruder.

– November 21, 1987, Barr won a Battle Royal to win the vacant NWA Pacific Northwest Television Title.

– January 6, 1990, Beetlejuice & Jeff Warner challenged The Grappler & Brian Adams for the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Titles.

– June 23rd, The Juice Patrol (Beetlejuice & Big Juice) defeated US Male (Curtis Thompson & Ricky Santana) for the vacant NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Titles.

– September 17th, Juicer defeated Bill Ford on NWA World Championship Wrestling.

– September 23rd, Juicer defeated Dutch Mantel on NWA World Championship Wrestling.

– October 6th, Juicer defeated Pat Rose on NWA World Championship Wrestling.

– October 12th, Juicer defeated Kamikaze on NWA World Championship Wrestling.

– October 14th, Juicer defeated Barry Horowitz on NWA World Championship Wrestling.

– January 5, 1991, Juicer & Norman lost to The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin) on WCW Main Event.

– September 16, 1992, Love Machine challenged Pierroth Jr. for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title.

– September 20th, Love Machine challenged Bestia Salvaje for the CMLL World Middleweight Title.

– October 7th, Love Machine challenged Bestia Salvaje for the CMLL World Middleweight Title.

– February 12, 1993, Juicer challenged George South for the PWF Junior Heavyweight Title.

– April 30th, Love Machine, Mascara Sagrada & Mascarita Sagrada defeated Blue Panther, Jerrito Estrada & Jerry Estrada at AAA TripleMania.

– November 23, 1994, Barr was found Dead in his home. Reports said that it was due to heart failure but a lot of skepticism believed it may have been a drug-related heart attack in his sleep.