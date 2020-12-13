Alex Gracia talks about how she got into AEW Dark

“I had talked to QT Marshall. It kind of happens out of nowhere when it’s like, ‘Oh, are you available these days?’ and it’s like, ‘Yes I am!’ I would have made it work no matter what. I just was really trying to keep poking at them a little bit. Like, the last thing I did was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to wait. Just tweeting and replying to Shida’ cause I’m like, ‘I know they see this.’ But, I was like, what gives it that last little oomph, like, ‘Okay, let’s bring her in.’ I’m was like, ‘I’m going to talk and tell them how I feel.’ I posted a promo and everything, just so people can feel my emotion a little bit. It’s not just on a Twitter keyboard.”

source: Fightful