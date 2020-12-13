12/13/20 ROH TV Recap

– This episode begins with Quinn McKay discussing the Final Battle card. She then talks about Mike Bennett’s return to ROH in a match against Vincent.

– Bennett & Matt Taven hold a promo saying they are the original Kingdom. Taven says at Final Battle they will end it against Bateman & Vincent.

– We see promos from The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser). They aren’t going to be the fun loving guys to drink with anymore. Next up Mark Briscoe & PCO cut a promo on the Bouncers.

Match #1: Mark Briscoe & PCO defeated The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) with a PCO Sault.

– We see a promo from Brian Johnson disrespecting Danhausen because they’ll face off at Final Battle. Then Tracy Williams says he & Rhett Titus will take on Wheeler YUTA & Fred Yehi at Final Battle.

– We see a promo from Flip Gordon, saying that he’ll seek out his goal & win ROH Gold. He says Rush is scared by hiding out in Mexico so then he’ll seek out the Pure Championship. He says when he beats Josh Woods then everyone will see he’s more than just a high flyer.

Josh Woods cuts a promo next, he says his next obstacle is Flip Gordon.

Match #2: Flip Gordon defeated Josh “the Goods” Woods.

— The show ends with a video package of Final Battle on December 18th.