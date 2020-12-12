Title change at Impact’s Final Resolution

Dec 12, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Click here for a full recap of Impact’s Final Resolution

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Jill says:
    December 12, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    You mean TJP? I’m surprised he didn’t use the Suicide alias. Good event regardless, not sure how 2 million people pick Smackdown over Impact, it’s completely better.

  2. What? says:
    December 13, 2020 at 12:11 am

    It might have something to do with Fox being available in a few (million) more households than AXS or whatever network Impact is on this year. Sure, there are other ways to watch, because this isn’t 1980 and “picking” one show doesn’t have to mean excluding others, but TV ratings don’t measure that.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ashley Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal