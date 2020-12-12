Madison Rayne Leaving the Impact Wrestling Announce Booth
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Madison Rayne is expected to leave her position as the color commentator for Impact Wrestling, which she works with her husband Josh Mathews. Mathews will remain the lead announcer but the belief is that they are looking for someone new to call the show with him.
Good, she is garbage. Well Matthews isn’t good either (Michael Cole Jr.). Why has no one contacted Mikey Tenay or Joey Styles? Wouldn’t be surprised if they brought in Kevin Kelly or Veda Scott, but I’m content as long as it’s not Chris Cruise or Mark Madden. I’d personally bring in Cornette.
Cornette says he want work for Impact due to their “content” namely the wedding-shotting of Bravo…
I say it most likely could be Matt Striker, also would say consider Vampiro…. Though yes they should bring back Mike Tenay too…