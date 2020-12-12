Kerry Von Erich
Real Name: Kerry Gene Adkisson
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 260 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 3, 1960
Date of Death: February 18, 1993
Hometown: Niagara Falls, New York
Resided: Denton, Texas
Pro Debut: June 17, 1979
Trained By: Fritz Von Erich
Finishing Move: Iron Claw
Biography
– Kerry had used other ring names which included: The Modern Day Warrior, Texas Tornado & Cosmic Cowboy #2. He also used the first two as nicknames at other points.
– June 4, 1986, Kerry was in a motorcycle accident in which he would eventually have to have his right foot amputated. He kept it a secret until his death.
– Kerry won several titles in his career, they include:
– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– NWA American Tag Team Championship (7x)
– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship
– NWA World Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Texas Tag Team Championship (4x)
– USWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship (4x)
– World Class World Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– World Class World Six Man Tag Team Championship (8x)
– World Class World Tag Team Championship (4x)
– WWF Intercontinental Championship
– February 18, 1993, Kerry had unfortunately committed suicide by gunshot to the heart. It is said that it was due to his addiction to pain killers & the possibility of a upcoming extensive jail sentence.
– April 4, 2009, The Von Erich family were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The inductees were, Kerry, Fritz, Kerry, David, Mike & Chris Von Erich.