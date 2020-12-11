Zeus

Real Name: Tommy Lister Jr.

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 300 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 24, 1958

Date of Death: December 10, 2020

Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Resided: Marina Del Ray, California

Pro Debut: April 25, 1989

Retired: March 1996

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Bearhug

Biography

– Lister first appeared in the wrestling film No Holds Barred (1989). Lister portrayed Zeus in a rivalry with Hulk Hogan.

– Zeus would go on & feud with Hulk Hogan in the WWF. He was nicknamed The Human Wrecking Machine.

– Zeus would team with Randy Savage in a losing effort against Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake at SummerSlam ’89.

– Survivor Series ’89, The Million Dollar Team (Zeus, Ted BiBiase & The Powers of Pain (Warlord & Barbarian) lost to The Hulkamaniacs (Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, & Demolition (Ax & Smash). Zeus was Disqualified by not letting go of a chokehold.

– December 27, 1989, Zeus & Randy Savage lost to Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake in a Steel Cage at WWF No Holds Barred.

– Zeus made a final appearance in a promo for the Royal Rumble ’90.

– July 7, 1990, Zeus defeated Abdullah the Butcher by count out at a WWC event.

– March 1996, Lister appeared for WCW as Z-Gangsta as a part of the Alliance to End Hulkamania. He would take part in the Doomsday Cage at WCW Uncensored ’96.

– Lister has starred in numerous films, TV shows & numerous music videos. His biggest known role was Deebo in the films Friday & Next Friday.

– December 10, 2020, Lister was found dead at his home in Marina Del Rey, California. He recently overcame COVID-19 but then began to suffer symptoms that were similar.