WWE Smackdown to air on FS1 next Friday

Dec 11, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

Next week’s WWE SmackDown episode will air on FS1.

WWE confirmed the schedule change during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX show. SmackDown is being moved to FS1 next Friday because FOX is scheduled to air the college football Pac-12 Championship game.

A one-hour new episode of Talking Smack is scheduled to air on FS1 after SmackDown goes off the air next Friday night. A SmackDown replay will then air at 11pm ET.

Next week’s SmackDown will be the go-home show for the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

