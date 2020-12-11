Wrestling World Including WWE & AEW React to Zeus’ Death

The wrestling world has reacted to the passing of Tiny ‘Zeus’ Lister including WWE, AEW, and more. As previously reported, Lister passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 62. You can see reactions from WWE and more below:

Tom “Tiny” Lister, known to WWE fans as Zeus, passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Tom “Tiny” Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62.

Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film “No Holds Barred.” The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with “Macho Man” Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989. One of Zeus’ most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength.

Lister famously portrayed the daunting Deebo in the classic “Friday” and “Next Friday” movies, as well as roles in “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Zootopia.”

WWE extends its condolences to Lister’s family, friends and fans.

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c

— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

THE DEEBO THE ZEUS THE TINY LISTER. YOU ALWAYS LOVED ME AND RESPECTED ME. I AM SO SORRY BUBBA YOU FOREVER THE LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/MDHKzCjdJ6

— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 11, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Thomas “Tiny” Lister, Jr, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rYHKH7uy6m

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2020

RIP Tiny Lister, aka Deebo, aka Zeus, aka President Lindberg, aka Winston the bail bondsman. One of the greatest movie villains of all time. Without saying a word, his scowl and sneer sent everyone into hiding. No one ever ever looked more terrifying in a Pendleton. What a legend pic.twitter.com/O9EbQHki5k

— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 11, 2020

I was absolutely terrified of Zeus as a kid. Terrified.

He went on to play many iconic roles. But to me and my wrestler brain… he’ll always be Zeus. The man who terrified me. #RipTinyLister pic.twitter.com/NCx7fwXj8p

— Cody Deaner (@CodyDeaner) December 11, 2020

Our thoughts go out to the friends, family and fans of Thomas “Tiny” Lister, fondly known to many wrestling fans as Zeus. pic.twitter.com/NqqyXe8Di2

— Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) December 11, 2020

Damn sad to hear the news about our favorite bully… Tommy “Tiny” Lister.

From Zeus, to Deebo, to I Got The Hook Up…may he keep snatching chains and knocking fools out at the pearly gates. #RIPDEEBO

— The Baddest of All-Time (@shane216taylor) December 11, 2020