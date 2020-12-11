Viewership for Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs.

Thursday’s new episode of WWE’s Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 444,000 viewers and ranked #65 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 503,000 viewers. Last week’s show ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key demographic.

Thursday’s new episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on the E! channel drew 219,000 viewers and ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

This is down from last week’s 299,000 viewers. Last week’s Total Bellas ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Total Bellas numbers are the lowest in the history of the show.

Below is E!’s video recap for last night’s Total Bellas episode.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and the Rams topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing just 2.183 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.883 million viewers, ranking #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo.

FOX’s coverage of the NFL Thursday Night Football game topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 3.6 rating. The Pats vs. Rams game on FOX also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 13.637 million viewers.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (January 29)

Episode 2: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 394,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 494,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season finale)

Bonus Episode: 617,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (November 9)

Episode 7: 455,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season premiere)

Episode 8: 412,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 380,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thanksgiving)

Episode 10: 503,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: 444,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 12:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode (20 Episodes)

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 299,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 219,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)