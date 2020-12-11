Supreme

Real Name: Lester Perfors

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 251 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 30, 1970

Date of Death: May 6, 2020

Hometown: Burbank, California

Pro Debut: July 7, 1995

Trained By: Crayz 1

Finishing Move: Mekka Toad Splash

Biography

– Supreme also used the names Def Lecter, Ultimate Chaotis & Lester. He was nicknamed the Human Horror Film.

– July 31, 1999, Supreme lost to Kristian Blood at the XPW Debut Show.

– November 20th, Supreme defeated Phenomenal Phil at the XPW Dismembered in November Tour – Night 2.

– January 29, 2000, Supreme defeated John Kronus in a Falls Count Anywhere match at XPW Abuse of Power.

– February 26th, Supreme defeated John Kronus to win in a No Rope, Barbed Wire, Beds of Everything match to win the XPW King of the Death Matches Title.

– March 24th, Supreme defended the title against Axl Rotten.

– April 16th, Supreme defeated Axl Rotten in a Bed of Nails, Bed of Barbed Wire and Broken Lightbulbs match at XPW and Then There Was Four.

– May 26th, Supreme won a 3-Way at XPW D-Day.

– May 27th, Supreme defeated Johnny Webb at the XPW D-Day Aftermath Part 1.

– June 17th, Supreme lost to The Messiah at XPW Vengeance.

– July 22nd, Supreme retained the XPW King of the Death Matches Title against The Messiah.

– October 7th, Supreme & Homeless Jimmy defeated Mammoth Sasaki & Hideki Hosaka at FMW Power Splash ’00 – Tag 1.

– October 10th, Supreme & Homeless Jimmy defeated Gedo & Jado for the WEW Hardcore Tag Team Titles.

– November 11th, Supreme lost the XPW King of the Death Matches Title to The Messiah.

– November 12th, Supreme & Homeless Jimmy lost the WEW Hardcore Tag Team Titles to Mammoth Sasaki & Hideki Hosaka.

– November 18th, Supreme & Pogo the Clown defeated Ricky Fuji & Hisakatsu Oya at FMW Scramble Survivor ’00 – Tag 1.

– November 21st, Supreme defeated Shinjuku Shark at FMW Scramble Survivor ’00 – Tag 3.

– November 28th, Supreme & Pogo the Clown challenged Mammoth Sasaki & Hideki Hosaka for the WEW Hardcore Tag Team Titles.

– January 13, 2001, Lester lost to Johnny Webb at XPW New Year’s Revolution.

– February 3rd, Lester lost to Big Dick Dudley at XPW Paybacks a Bitch.

– February 24th, Supreme lost to Vic Grimes in the finals of the XPW King of the Death Matches Tournament ’01.

– March 17th, Supreme & New Jack lost to Vic Grimes & The Messiah at XPW The Night XPW Stood Still.

– April 21st, Supreme lost to Vic Grimes at XPW Scene of the Crime.

– May 26th, Supreme defeated Vic Grimes at XPW Redemption.

– October 13th, Supreme defeated Vic Grimes in a Exploding Ring match to win the vacant XPW King of the Death Matches Title.

– November 24th, Supreme defended the title against Steve Rizzono.

– January 12, 2002, Supreme retained the title in a 3-Way.

– February 23rd, Supreme lost the title to the Sandman.

– July 20th, Supreme defeated Angel to win the vacant XPW King of the Death Matches Title.

– August 31st, Supreme retained the title against Angel.

– October 5th, Supreme lost the title to Altar Boy Luke.

– December 21st, Supreme defeated Altar Boy Luke to win back the title.

– January 17, 2003, Supreme retained the title against Justice Pain.

– March 1st, Supreme defended the title against Ian Rotten.

– March 8th, Supreme retained the title against Angel.

– March 20, 2004, Supreme & Kaos won a Battle Royal at the AWS 2 Year Anniversary Show.

– May 1st, Supreme & Kaos defeated Johnny Webb & Angel at AWS A New Beginning.

– October 30th, Supreme, Kaos & El Mongol defeated Adam Flash, The Messiah & Wifebeater in a War Games Elimination Steel Cage at AWS Halloween Slaughterhouse.

– January 8, 2005, Supreme defeated Cyanide in a Hardcore match at AWS New Year’s Return Bash.

– January 29th, Supreme defeated The Messiah in a Hardcore match at AWS You Get What You Pay for…Nothing is Free!

– February 26th, Supreme defeated Cyanide at the FCW Debut Show.

– April 2nd, Supreme & El Drunko lost to Shadow WX & MEN’s Teioh at the BJW vs. BYW Series I ’05 – Tag 4.

– April 9th, Supreme defeated Lonestar in a Death Match at the SoCal Super Show.

– June 15th, Supreme & Angel challenged La Familia de Tijuana (Halloween & Damian 666) in a Hardcore match for the NGX Tag Team Titles.

– November 18, 2006, Supreme & Pogo the Clown defeated Angel & Sonny Samson at FCW Dominacion.

– December 8th, Supreme defeated BC Killer in a Death Match at UEW Maniacal Threat.

– February 10, 2007, Supreme won a 4-Way Extreme match at NGX Hellocaust.

– March 31st, Supreme & Kaos defeated Dralion & Nightmare in a Extreme match for the NGX Tag Team Titles.

– April 28th, Supreme won a 3-Way Hardcore match at NGX Here Comes the Pain ’07.

– May 6th, Supreme lost to Karl Anderson in the Semi-finals of the NWPW Heavyweight Title Tournament.

– May 24, 2008, Supreme defended the XPW King of the Death Matches Title against Necro Butcher.

– January 17, 2009, Supreme defeated Shane Wells at SBW/EvoLucha Xperience the Evolution.

– August 1st, Supreme won a 4-Way Death Match at Hardcore Wrestling Society.

– August 22nd, Supreme retained the XPW King of the Death Matches Title against Angel.

– November 6th, Supreme defeated Jon Moxley at the IWA East Coast Legacy of Brutality – Five Year Anniversary Show.

– November 7th, Supreme lost to Drake Younger in the first round of the IWA East Coast Masters of Pain ’09.

– April 2, 2011, Supreme competed in a 3-Way Elimination Death Match for the vacant GLC Extreme Title.

– February 25, 2012, Supreme defeated Messiah for the vacant MPW King of the Deathmatch Title.

– April 14th, Supreme retained the title against Damian 666.

– December 1st, Supreme lost a Death Match to Damian 666 at NGX 10. Aniversario.

– February 8, 2013, Supreme lost to Ray Rosas on SBW Weekly Showcase.

– July 22nd, Supreme defeated Vandal Drummond at MPW Slammin’ Saturday.

– August 10th, Supreme retained the King of the Deathmatch Title against Carnage.

– September 7th, Supreme defeated Willie Mack in a Fans Bring the Weapons match at A Tribute for Mark “Sumo” Sagato show.

– November 27th, Supreme defeated Tyler Bateman on SBW Weekly Showcase.

– December 19th, Supreme defeated Ricky Ramirez on SBW Weekly Showcase.

– March 22, 2014, Supreme Kaos (Supreme & Joey Kaos) challenged Los Bandidos (Rico Dynamite & Tito Escondido) for the AWS Tag Team Titles.

– May 17th, Supreme defeated Pogo the Clown in a Fans Bring the Weapons match at UEW Return from the Depths.

– August 2nd, Supreme defeated BC Killer at UEW March of the Damned.

– March 21, 2015, Supreme competed in a Battle Royal at the AWS 13th Year Anniversary Show.

– October 22, 2016, Supreme defeated Pinky in a Death Match at UEW Hellbound ’16.

– April 23, 2017, Supreme lost a House of Horrors Death Match to Matt Tremont at GCW Road to Survival.

– August 16, 2019, Supreme lost to Matt Tremont in the finals of the CCW Crimson Cup III.

– May 6, 2020, Supreme sadly passed away due to a heart attack.