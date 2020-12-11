Smackdown Tag Team Titles To Be Defended Next Friday, Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

WWE has announced two matches for next Friday’s SmackDown on FS1, which will be the go-home show for the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending their titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The title match was announced after Ziggler defeated Montez Ford in a singles match on tonight’s SmackDown. Roode and Ziggler also defeated Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match back on the November 27 SmackDown show.

WWE also announced Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for next Friday’s SmackDown. The two have been feuding for a few weeks now, and tonight’s SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Belair taunted Bayley for being better than she is.

As noted, next week’s SmackDown will air on FS1 due to FOX airing a college football game. A live episode of Talking Smack will air on FS1 after SmackDown goes off the air at 10pm ET, and then the SmackDown replay will air at 11pm.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown go-home show.