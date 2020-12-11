NXT Injury Report video for this week

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode and last Sunday’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Candice LeRae suffered a possible broken arm in WarGames and is not medically cleared

* Dakota Kai suffered multiple undisclosed injuries in WarGames and is not medically cleared

* Bobby Fish suffered a torn triceps and needed surgery after WarGames. He is not medically cleared

* Pat McAfee suffered undisclosed injuries in WarGames

* NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan suffered facial contusions and lacerations in WarGames, and needed stitches for the wounds

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano needed stitches for a busted lip suffered at Takeover in the win over Leon Ruff and Damian Priest

* Timothy Thatcher suffered a laceration in his ear and needed 5 stitches after the Takeover loss to Tommaso Ciampa

* Cameron Grimes suffered some sort of leg injury at the hands of Timothy Thatcher on Wednesday night. He is currently out of action and there is no timetable for his return

* Damian Priest is dealing with back pain and possible broken ribs after the attack by Karrion Kross on Wednesday night

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.