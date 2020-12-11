News and notes for tonight’s WWE Smackdown episode

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the first episode to air from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Monday’s RAW was the last episode to air from the Amway Center in Orlando.

SmackDown will feature a TLC contract signing for Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Matches announced for tonight include WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a non-title match, and Dolph Ziggler vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford.

WWE is also teasing that Universal Champion Roman Reigns is ready to “take his brutality to another level” with TLC opponent Kevin Owens tonight.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

