Goldberg on his wrestling future, possibly wrestling Roman Reigns, more

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to promote his new WWE Untold documentary, which premieres this Sunday and tells the story of his legendary streak in WCW.

Goldberg revealed earlier this year that his WWE contract runs through 2023 with two matches per year. He will be 57 years old by the time his contract expires, but he says it’s still possible that he will keep wrestling past that point, but it would only be for a few more years.

“We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it,” Goldberg said of his plans for the future after 2023. “I’m 53 years old, I’ll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I’m still going to do it. It’s very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I’m not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, ‘Oh, am I ruining my legacy?’ Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family.

“There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I’m a businessman. I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don’t see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don’t see myself wrestling until I’m 60.”

Goldberg has already wrestled his two matches for 2020, but he is rumored to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 next year. Goldberg confirmed that a match with Reigns is at the top of his priority list.

“If the Roman Reigns match isn’t the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn’t be Goldberg,” he said. “That’s a match that needs to happen. It’s a match that’s needed to happen for a very long period of time.

“I wish I would’ve been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too. You can’t have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway.”

Goldberg also expressed interest in going at it with three RAW Superstars – Randy Orton, Keith Lee, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

“I’m a business guy, I’m a company guy, but I would be remiss in saying I didn’t want to tangle again with Randy Orton,” Goldberg said. “Hands down, he’s one of the best in the business. His professionalism, his character development, his in-ring work, his promos, his everything. I’m a huge fan, I have been for a very long time. It’s been in his blood and family for God knows how long and he’s at the top of the food chain as far as I’m concerned. I’d love to tangle with Randy again.

“I’d love to get in the ring with Drew [McIntyre]. I’d love to get in the ring with [Keith] Lee. There’s a lot of people that are still attractive out there.”