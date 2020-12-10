Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Real Name: Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 23, 1976

Hometown: Kōfu, Yamanashi (Japan)

Pro Debut: January 20, 1996

Trained By: AJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Touch Out

Biography

– Kanemaru has garnered the nicknames Heel Master & Jigen Bakudan (Time Bomb). He also has used the ring name Masked Burning #2.

– September 15, 1997, Kanemaru & Tamon Honda lost to Takao Omori & Kentaro Shiga at the AJPW Fan Appreciation Day.

– January 2, 1998, Burning (Kanemaru & Kenta Kobashi) entered into the AJPW Asunaro Tag League.

– May 1st, Kanemaru lost to Satoru Asako at the AJPW 25th Anniversary Show.

– February 13, 1999, Kanemaru & Gedo lost to Naomichi Marufuji & Satoru Asako at the AJPW Fan Appreciation Day.

– March 19th, Kanemaru lost to Daisuke Ikeda on FMW.

– May 2nd, Burning (Kanemaru & Kentaro Shiga) lost to Takeshi Morishima & Satoru Asako at the AJPW Giant Baba Memorial Show.

– August 15th, Kanemaru defeated Naomichi Marufuji at the AJPW Summer Festival.

– September 18th, Kanemaru & Takeshi Morishima lost to Masahito Kakihara & Akira Taue.

– January 22, 2000, Kanemaru defeated Naomichi Marufuji to win the Asunaro Cup ’00.

– March 11th, Kanemaru won a Battle Royal at the AJPW One Night Special.

– July 5th, Kanemaru & Kick Boxer lost to Tiger Mask & Heavy Metal at AAA TripleMania VIII.

– July 28th, Kanemaru & Masao Inoue defeated Gedo & Jado for the WEW Tag Team Titles.

– October 22nd, Kanemaru & Masao Inoue lost the titles to Tamon Honda & Naomichi Marufuji.

– December 23rd, Kanemaru, Takeshi Morishima & Kentaro Shiga defeated Masao Inoue, Takeshi Sugiura & Takeshi Rikio at NOAH Great Voyage.

– January 7, 2001, Kanemaru & Kentaro Shiga defeated Naomichi Marufuji & Takeshi Sugiura to win the NOAH One Night Tag Team Tournament.

– March 3rd, Kanemaru lost to Yoshinari Ogawa at NOAH One Night Navigation.

– June 24th, Kanemaru defeated Juventud Guerrera to win the vacant GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– July 27th, Kanemaru defended the title against Donovan Morgan.

– September 5th, Kanemaru retained the title against Satoru Asako.

– October 19th, Kanemaru lost the title to Tatsuhito Takaiwa.

– April 14, 2002, Kanemaru, Makoto Hashi & Jun Akiyama lost to Tamon Honda,Takao Omori & Kentaro Shiga at the NOAH Kodo Fuyuki Retirement Show.

– May 26th, Kanemaru defeated KENTA to win the vacant GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– June 2nd, Kanemaru & Jun Akiyama lost to Takashi Sugiura & Takao Omori on NOAH Navigation.

– July 26th, Kanemaru defended the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Takashi Sugiura.

– August 29th, Kanemaru & Tsuyoshi Kikuchi defeated Minoru Tanaka & Jushin Thunder Liger for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– September 23rd, Kanemaru & Kikuchi retained the titles against El Samurai & Masayuki Naruse.

– October 12th, Kanemaru & Kikuchi defended the titles against KENTA & Takashi Sugiura.

– October 19th, Kanemaru defended the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Tsuyoshi Kikuchi.

– November 24th, Kanemaru & Kikuchi retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Donovan Morgan & Michael Modest.

– December 1st, Kanemaru defended the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against KENTA.

– January 26, 2003, Kanemaru & Kikuchi lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Koji Kanemoto & Jushin Thunder Liger.

– March 30th, Kanemaru lost the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title to Michael Modest.

– April 8th, Kanemaru, Makoto Hashi & Takashi Sugiura defeated Vinnie Valentino, Michael Modest & Donovan Morgan to win the NOAH One Night Junior Heavyweight Six Man Tag Team Tournament.

– September 12th, Kanemaru & Makoto Hashi challenged KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 5th, Kanemaru, Takashi Sugiura & Makoto Hashi defeated KENTA, Kotaro Suzuki & Naomichi Marufuji on NOAH Navigation.

– January 10, 2004, Kanemaru, Yoshihiro Takayama & Akira Taue defeated Akitoshi Saito, Takashi Sugiura & Tamon Honda at the NOAH Great Voyage ’04.

– July 10th, Kanemaru defeated Jushin Thunder Liger for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– September 23rd, Kanemaru defeated Makoto Hashi at NOAH East vs. West II.

– November 28th, Kanemaru & Jun Akiyama lost to Takeshi Rikio & Naomichi Marufuji in the semi-finals of the NOAH Two Day Tag Tournament.

– January 8, 2005, Kanemaru retained the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Tatsuhito Takaiwa.

– May 17th, Kanemaru retained the title against Kotaro Suzuki.

– June 5th, Kanemaru & Takashi Sugiura defeated KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– July 18th, Kanemaru lost the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title to KENTA.

– August 27th, Kanemaru & Sugiura retained the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Low Ki & Richard Slinger.

– September 18th, Kanemaru lost to Takeshi Morishima at NOAH 2nd Great Voyage.

– November 5th, Kanemaru challenged Scorpio for the GHC Hardcore Openweight Title.

– March 5, 2006, Kanemaru & Takashi Sugiura lost the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Ikuto Hidaka & Minoru Fujita.

– July 9th, Kanemaru defeated Jonny Storm at ICWA Impact Au Soleil Levant.

– July 16th, Kanemaru & Takashi Sugiura defeated Aviv Maayan & Jonny Storm at the CSP Debut Show.

– July 22nd, Kanemaru, Doug Williams & Takashi Sugiura defeated Bad Bones, Ares & Emil Sitoci to win the wXw Trios Tournament.

– July 23rd, Kanemaru challenged Emil Sitoci for the wXw Lightweight Title.

– July 28th, Kanemaru lost to Darkside at 3CW Midsummer Showdown.

– August 13th, Kanemaru & Takashi Sugiura defeated Ikuto Hidaka & Minoru Fujita to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– December 10th, Kanemaru & Sugiura retained the titles against Tokyo Gurentai (MAZADA & NOSAWA Rongai).

– January 7, 2007, Kanemaru & Sugiura lost the titles to The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe).

– May 5th, Kanemaru & Ippei Ota lost to Osamu Namiguchi & Ikuto Hidaka in the first round of the GPWA Differ Cup ’07.

– September 4th, Kanemaru & Makoto Hashi defeated Masao Inoue & Mitsuo Momota at NOAH Navigation.

– September 9th, Kanemaru & Atsushi Aoki lost to KENTA & Taiji Ishimori at NOAH Great Voyage ’07.

– October 27th, Kanemaru defeated Mushiking Terry for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 19th, Kanemaru defended the title against Ricky Marvin.

– January 6, 2008, Kanemaru retained the title against Rocky Romero.

– May 17th, Kanemaru defended the title against Magnitude Kishiwada.

– June 14th, Sternness (Kanemaru & Jun Akiyama) & Takeshi Rikio defeated Genba Hirayanagi, Takuma Sano & Yoshihiro Takayama at NOAH Great Voyage ’08.

– June 21st, Kanemaru defended the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Jay Briscoe.

– July 13th, Kanemaru & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Taiji Ishimori & KENTA for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– July 18th, Kanemaru retained the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Taiji Ishimori.

– September 6th, Disobey (Kanemaru & Kotaro Suzuki) lost to Taiji Ishimori & KENTA in the finals of the NOAH Nippon TV Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’08.

– September 14th, Kanemaru lost the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title to Bryan Danielson.

– November 24th, Kanemaru, Genba Hirayanagi & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Ippei Ota, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori to win the One Day Junior Heavyweight Six Man Tag Tournament.

– July 25th, Disobey defeated Kota Ibushi & Atsushi Aoki to win the Nippon TV Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’09.

– October 31st, Kanemaru defeated Jushin Thunder Liger to win both the NOAH Junior Heavyweight League ’09 & the vacant GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– March 28, 2010, Kanemaru defended the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Taiji Ishimori.

– April 25th, Kanemaru retained the title against Delirious.

– August 1st, Kanemaru defended the title against Zack Sabre Jr.

– August 28th, Disobey (Kanemaru & Genba Hirayanagi) challenged Tiger Mask & Koji Kanemoto for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– September 11th, Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori at NOAH One For All, All For One.

– September 26th, Kanemaru retained the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against KENTA.

– October 17th, Disobey entered into the Nippon TV Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’10.

– December 5th, Kanemaru lost the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title to Kotaro Suzuki.

– February 13, 2011, Kanemaru & Kentaro Shiga lost to Yoshinari Ogawa & Ricky Marvin at NOAH The Navigation ’11 Sunday in Shimizu.

– May 25th, No Mercy (Kanemaru & KENTA) defeated ANMU (Atsushi Aoki & Kotaro Suzuki) to win the vacant GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– July 30th, No Mercy lost to ANMU in the final match of the NTV G Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’11.

– August 24th, No Mercy retained the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against ANMU.

– October 16th, No Mercy lost the titles to ANMU.

– November 3rd, Kanemaru entered into the Global League ’11.

– March 4, 2012, Kanemaru lost to Super Crazy at the NOAH Tokushima Pro-Wrestling Festival ’12.

– April 14th, No Mercy (Kanemaru & Genba Hirayanagi) challenged ANMU for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– May 9th, Kanemaru defeated Katsuhiko Nakajima for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– June 3rd, Kanemaru retained the title against Atsushi Kotoge.

– July 22nd, Kanemaru defended the title against Christopher Daniels.

– August 25th, Kanemaru retained the title against Super Crazy.

– September 8th, No Mercy entered into the NTV G Cup Junior Heavyweight League ’12.

– September 29th, Kanemaru lost the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title to Shuji Kondo.

– November 4th, No Mercy challenged Diamond Ring (Katsuhiko Nakajima & Satoshi Kajiwara) for the Tenryu Project International Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– February 23, 2013, Kanemaru defeated Shuji Kondo to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– March 17th, Kanemaru retained the title against Kaz Hayashi.

– March 30th, Kanemaru & Masanobu Fuchi entered into the AJPW Junior Hyper Tag League ’13.

– April 26th, Kanemaru retained the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title against SUSHI.

– June 2nd, Kanemaru defended the title against Hiroshi Yamato.

– June 30th, Kanemaru retained the title against Minoru Tanaka.

– August 25th, Kanemaru defended the title against Hikaru Sato.

– September 15th, Kanemaru lost to Go Shiozaki in the second round of the AJPW Royal Road Tournament ’13.

– November 24th, Kanemaru retained the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title against Kotaro Suzuki.

– November 30th, Kanemaru & Akebono entered into the AJPW Real World Tag League ’13.

– December 15th, Kanemaru lost the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title to Ultimo Dragon.

– January 26, 2014, Burning (Kanemaru & Jun Akiyama) defeated Xceed (Atsushi Aoki & Kotaro Suzuki) to win the All Asia Tag Team Titles.

– February 5th, Kanemaru entered into the AJPW Junior Battle of Glory ’14.

– March 29th, Burning defended the All Asia Tag Team Titles against Dark Kingdom (Mitsuya Nagai & Takeshi Minamino).

– April 29th, Burning lost the titles to Team Dream Futures (Keisuke Ishii & Shigehiro Irie).

– June 28th, Kanemaru challenged Atsushi Aoki for the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– September 20th, Kanemaru lost to Kento Miyahara in the second round of the Royal Road Tournament ’14.

– October 22nd, Kanemaru & Ultimo Dragon lost to Evolution (Atsushi Aoki & Hikaru Sato) in the finals of the Junior Tag Battle of Glory ’14.

– February 7, 2015, Kanemaru entered into the Junior Battle of Glory ’14.

– March 22nd, Kanemaru & Ultimo Dragon defeated Dark Kingdom for the All Asia Tag Team Titles.

– May 6th, Kanemaru & Ultimo Dragon retained the titles against Jun Akiyama & SUSHI.

– July 25th, Kanemaru challenged Kotaro Suzuki for the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– September 24th, Kanemaru lost to Yuji Hino in the second round of the Royal Road Tournament ’15.

– October 12th, Kanemaru & Ultimo Dragon entered into the Junior Tag Battle of Glory ’15.

– December 15th, Kanemaru & Akebono lost to Jun Akiyama & Atsushi Aoki at the AJPW Fan Appreciation Day.

– February 19, 2016, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & Taichi) challenged Momo No Seishun Tag (Daisuke Harada & Atsushi Kotoge) for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– February 24th, Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– May 4th, Kanemaru retained the title against Hajime Ohara.

– May 28th, Kanemaru defended the title against Hitoshi Kumano.

– July 16th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & El Desperado) entered into the NTV G Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’16.

– August 21st, Kanemaru lost to KUSHIDA in the final match of the NJPW Super J Cup ’16.

– August 25th, Kanemaru retained the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Kenou.

– September 23rd, Kanemaru lost the title to Atsushi Kotoge.

– February 5, 2017, Suzuki-gun defeated KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo ’17.

– March 6th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & Taichi) defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– April 9th, Suzuki-gun defended the titles against World Class Tag Team (Gedo & Jado).

– April 27th, Suzuki-gun lost the titles to Roppongi Vice.

– May 3rd, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki) lost to CHAOS (Jado, Rocky Romero, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Gedo & Beretta) at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku ’17.

– May 17th, Kanemaru entered into the NJPW Best of the Super Junior XXIV.

– June 11th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) competed in a 5-Way Gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– September 16th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & Taichi) challenged Ricochet & Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– September 24th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, Takashi Iizuka, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado) lost to Togi Makabe, Jushin Thunder Liger, Ricochet, Tiger Mask & Ryusuke Taguchi at NJPW Destruction in Kobe ’17.

– October 30th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & El Desperado) lost to ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi in the Semi-finals of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’17.

– January 4, 2018, Kanemaru competed in the Dark New Japan Rumble.

– March 6th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & El Desperado) won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way.

– April 23rd, Suzuki-gun retained the titles against Los Ingobernables de Japón (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi).

– May 18th, Kanemaru entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXV.

– June 9th, Suzuki-gun defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Roppongi 3K (YOH & SHO).

– September 2nd, Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku defeated Dinosaur Takuma & Kotaro Yoshino at the K-DOJO Osaka Convention.

– September 15th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, Taichi & Takashi Iizuka) lost to CHAOS (Toru Yano, Gedo & Hirooki Goto) at NJPW Destruction in Hiroshima.

– November 3rd, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & El Desperado) lost to Roppongi 3K in the final 3-Way of the Super Junior Tag League ’18.

– January 4, 2019, Suzuki-gun lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Los Ingobernables de Japón (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi) in a 3-Way at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13.

– March 6th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado) lost to Tomoaki Honma, Satoshi Kojima, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask & Dragon Lee at the NJPW 47th Anniversary Show.

– May 3rd, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku) defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI & Tiger Mask at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku ’19 – Night 1.

– May 13th, Kanemaru entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXVI.

– September 15th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki) lost to Jushin Thunder Liger & Roppongi 3K at NJPW Destruction in Beppu.

– November 3rd, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & El Desperado) lost to Roppongi 3K in the final match of the Super Junior Tag League ’19.

– January 5, 2020, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, Taichi & El Desperado) competed in a Gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– February 9th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & El Desperado) challenged Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– February 19th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki) lost to Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi & TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) at the NJPW Tiger Hattori Retirement Event.

– February 22nd, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado) defeated Colt Cabana, Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi & Toru Yano at the NJPW Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Event.

– June 24th, Kanemaru lost to Taiji Ishimori in the second round of the New Japan Cup ’20.

– July 12th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru, DOUKI & El Desperado) defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Yuya Uemura at NJPW Dominion.

– August 29th, Kanemaru defeated Master Wato at NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu.

– September 11th, Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru & El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japón (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) to win the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– November 1st, Suzuki-gun defended the titles against Los Ingobernables de Japón.