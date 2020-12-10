Veronica Fairchild

Real Name: Monica Price Powers

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 140 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 24, 1983

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Pro Debut: March 2008

Retired: July 6, 2019

Trained By: Maddog’s House of Pain

Finishing Move: V-Coaster

Biography

– Veronica’s father was a former wrestler & referee.

– July 19, 2008, Veronica defeated Rock-C on GCW.

– August 2nd, Veronica & Traci Brooks defeated Genni Right & Rock ‘N Roll Rock-C on GCW.

– September 11, 2009, Veronica defeated Masked Dragon Lady at NWA Main Event.

– September 12th, Veronica defeated Rebecca Envy at PWA.

– January 22, 2010, Veronica defeated Su Yung at GCW.

– January 23rd, Veronica challenged Heather Owens for the SWF Ladies Title.

– March 20th, Veronica defeated Constance on MLW.

– October 16th, Veronica defeated Rock ‘N Roll Rock-C for the MLW Title.

– April 30, 2011, Veronica defended the MLW Title against Black Widow.

– February 27, 2016, Veronica defeated Pandora for the GCW Ladies Title.

– March 5th, Veronica defeated Dementia D’Rose at WrestleMerica March Madness.

– March 25, 2017, Veronica competed in a 3-Way for the GCW Women’s Title which was won by Aja Perera.

– October 7th, Veronica would defend the recently won SLW Ladies Title against Erica Jade.

– November 18th, Veronica defended the SLW Ladies Title against Erica Jade.

– February 17, 2018, Veronica retained the SLW Ladies Title against Miss Korea.

– April 21st, Veronica defended the SLW Ladies Title against Dementia D’Rose.

– May 19th, Veronica would lose the SLW Ladies Title to Dementia D’Rose.

– July 7th, Veronica defeated Dixie at SLW All Out War.

– July 6, 2019, Veronica would retire from professional wrestling.