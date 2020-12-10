Veronica Fairchild
Real Name: Monica Price Powers
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 140 lbs.
Date of Birth: October 24, 1983
Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama
Pro Debut: March 2008
Retired: July 6, 2019
Trained By: Maddog’s House of Pain
Finishing Move: V-Coaster
Biography
– Veronica’s father was a former wrestler & referee.
– July 19, 2008, Veronica defeated Rock-C on GCW.
– August 2nd, Veronica & Traci Brooks defeated Genni Right & Rock ‘N Roll Rock-C on GCW.
– September 11, 2009, Veronica defeated Masked Dragon Lady at NWA Main Event.
– September 12th, Veronica defeated Rebecca Envy at PWA.
– January 22, 2010, Veronica defeated Su Yung at GCW.
– January 23rd, Veronica challenged Heather Owens for the SWF Ladies Title.
– March 20th, Veronica defeated Constance on MLW.
– October 16th, Veronica defeated Rock ‘N Roll Rock-C for the MLW Title.
– April 30, 2011, Veronica defended the MLW Title against Black Widow.
– February 27, 2016, Veronica defeated Pandora for the GCW Ladies Title.
– March 5th, Veronica defeated Dementia D’Rose at WrestleMerica March Madness.
– March 25, 2017, Veronica competed in a 3-Way for the GCW Women’s Title which was won by Aja Perera.
– October 7th, Veronica would defend the recently won SLW Ladies Title against Erica Jade.
– November 18th, Veronica defended the SLW Ladies Title against Erica Jade.
– February 17, 2018, Veronica retained the SLW Ladies Title against Miss Korea.
– April 21st, Veronica defended the SLW Ladies Title against Dementia D’Rose.
– May 19th, Veronica would lose the SLW Ladies Title to Dementia D’Rose.
– July 7th, Veronica defeated Dixie at SLW All Out War.
– July 6, 2019, Veronica would retire from professional wrestling.