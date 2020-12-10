Steph De Lander

Real Name: Stephanie Delandre

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Sydney, New South Wales (Australia)

Pro Debut: April 9, 2017

Trained By: PWA Academy

Finishing Move: Big Boot

Biography

– Lander is also known as FaceBrooke & uses the nicknames Social Media Darling & Python Powerhouse.

– May 21, 2017, FaceBrooke challenged Charli Evans for the PWWA Title.

– May 26th, FaceBrooke lost to Madison Eagles in the first round of the NHPW Global Conflict Tournament ’17.

– July 7th, FaceBrooke lost to Kellyanne at PWA Tables Match.

– September 2nd, FaceBrooke lost to Indi Hartwell at PCW Carnage ’17.

– January 12, 2018, FaceBrooke competed in the RRW Rumble.

– February 23rd, FaceBrooke defeated Jessica Troy at RRW All for One.

– March 24th, FaceBrooke defeated Lena Kross at NHPW Fallout ’18.

– April 13th, FaceBrooke competed in a Gauntlet at RISE 7.

– April 14th, FaceBrooke lost to Cheerleader Melissa at SHIMMER 102.

– March 3, 2019, Lander defeated Indi Hartwell at MCW G.IRL3.

– March 29th, Lander competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– March 30th, Lander won a 4-Way at SHIMMER 110.

– April 5th, Lander competed in the BLP Million Dollar Intergender Battle Royal.

– April 28th, Lander competed in a 5 Pack Challenge for the BCW Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Lander defeated Aria at MCW G.IRL4.

– May 18th, Lander defeated Avary at MCW The War to Settle the Score.

– May 24th, Lander challenged Mercedes Martinez for the IndyGurlz Australia Title.

– May 25th, Lander lost to Nicole Savoy in the semi-finals of the NHPW Global Conflict X Tournament.

– June 29th, Lander defeated Tarlee to win the VPW Women’s Title.

– July 27th, Lander competed in a 6-Way for the PWWA Title.

– August 17th, Lander competed in the Newy Pro Rumble.

– August 24th, Lander defeated Lena Kross at NHPW Guardians of Wrestling ’19.

– August 30th, Lander competed in the PWA Rumble.

– August 31st, Lander defeated Indi Hartwell at MCW New Horizons ’19.

– September 28th, Lander lost the VPW Women’s Title to Tarlee.

– October 12th, Lander defeated Kellyanne to win both the MCW Invitational Tournament & the vacant MCW Women’s Title.

– November 9th, Lander retained the title in a No DQ against Kellyanne.

– January 11, 2020, Lander challenged Jessica Troy for the PWWA Title.

– January 24th, Lander challenged Mortar for the BCW Women’s Title.

– February 1st, Lander lost the MCW Women’s Title to Avary.

– February 15th, Lander challenged Jessica Troy for the PWWA Title in a Steel Cage.

– February 22nd, Lander defeated Bel Pierce for the Newy Pro Women’s Title.

– August 8th, Lander defeated William Preston at PWA Black Label Call to Arms ’20.

– October 10th, Lander lost to Kai Drake at PWA Black Label Wristlocks & Piledrivers.

– November 7th, Lander competed in a 3-Way at PWA Black Label Movember to Remember.