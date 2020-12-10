Santana explains why he was not on Dynamite

Santana missed the last two weeks of Dynamite due to the death of his step father, explaining his absence from TV in a post on Instagram.

The former Impact Tag Team title holder said that he’s been waiting to wake up from this 2020 nightmare since the beginning of the year and last week, his family suffered another huge loss with the sudden death of his step father.

“I can go on forever about what this man meant to my family and I,” Santana wrote. “My respect for him was infinite and I will forever be grateful for the love and admiration he had for all of us, but most of all, the love and respect he had for my mother.”

Santana thanked all his family, friends, and peers who reached out to him during this difficult time and also thanked his fans who expressed their concern over his absence but have given his family the respect and privacy they need right now.