Notes on Jaxson Ryker’s WWE Main Event appearance

This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu.

Keith Lee vs. Angel Garza is this week’s Main Event main event, and the only match on the show. The show opens up with Elias and the returning Jaxson Ryker in the ring.

Elias talked about how he was told that he may never play the guitar again following the electrocution during the Symphony of Destruction loss to Jeff Hardy on RAW, but he’s still able to play and that is a miracle. Elias said a lesser man would not have survived the electrocution, and it actually made him stronger. That led to a vision that involved Ryker, and another vision about the “Universal Truth,” which told him that WWE stands for “Walk With Elias.”

Elias continued with Ryker at his side until WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupted them. He was then chased to the ring by Akira Tozawa, Lucha House Party and Erik. Tozawa hit the ring behind Truth but was immediately clotheslined by Ryker. The segment ended after a brief back & forth on the mic between Elias and Truth.

This was Ryker’s first WWE TV appearance since being pulled from a SmackDown push with The Forgotten Sons back in late May, following his pro-Trump comments on Twitter. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake were brought back to TV on last week’s SmackDown, in a new stable with King Baron Corbin, and now it looks like Ryker may find a new home on the RAW brand with Elias. It’s been reported that this was a tryout for Ryker and Elias, to see how the new alliance goes.

Ryker deactivated his Twitter last month but the account has returned. He hyped the new partnership with Elias this week.

He wrote, “I……WILL…..WALK…….WITH….”

Ryker also took to Instagram last week and said he’s not done.

“What’s in store for the Savage? I have a lot more to give, a lot more to earn. I’m not done. @wwe,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on if this new Elias – Ryker alliance will be kept on TV, or if it will be used on RAW, but we will keep you updated. You can see Ryker’s recent posts below: