New WWE Trademark for New Year’s Evil
WWE filed to trademark “NXT New Year’s Evil” on December 6. This is the name of the special WWE NXT episode that will air January 6 on the USA Network.
The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):
“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”
Didn’t WCW have a one time special Nitro under this name?