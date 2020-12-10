New report on matches in the works for WrestleMania 37
WWE reportedly has three big matches being planned for WrestleMania 37.
It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that while nothing is close to official or being concrete, the following three matches are being considered as the working idea:
* WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
* Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
* Keith Lee vs. Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
The Triple Threat for the WWE Title would mark Lee’s WrestleMania debut.
We’re still several months away from WrestleMania 37, but some of the build should begin in the next month or so. As noted before at this link, WWE resumed the Goldberg vs. Reigns feud earlier this week.
And every one of them involves pulling someone out of mothballs instead of letting your current/future stars carry the ball. I get that people like seeing the old guys, and I do too, but Keith Lee doesn’t need the help of Mr. Two-Appearances-a-Year to shine or draw an audience. For those who will say “well, they use the legends because none of the current roster can do it like they can”…well, sure, they never will if they never get a chance to try.
yawners all of them why not include the undertaker in all the matches while your at it