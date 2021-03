Steven Dane, GWF Wrestling Legend, Passes Away

Steven Dane, a wrestler best known for his time in the Global Wrestling Federation, passed away in his sleep last night.

Dane was best remembered for his work in the GWF including and especially his Bungee Match with Chaz Taylor. Chaz offered his condolences and, really, broke the news this morning on Facebook.

Here is a video of the famous Bungee Match.