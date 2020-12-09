Match and more announced for NXT tonight

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor will kick off tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event featured a promo from Balor, who warned that all eyes will be back on The Prince beginning tonight. Balor has been out of action with a jaw injury since the recent “Takeover: 31” event.

WWE has also announced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes for tonight’s show. Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher at Takeover, while Grimes lost a Strap Match to Dexter Lumis.

A “Casualties of WarGames” segment was also announced for tonight’s show. WWE noted that they will take a “special look” at the casualties of the match after The Undisputed Era and Team Candice LeRae won the WarGames matches this past Sunday.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.