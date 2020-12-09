Impact viewership for this week

Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 221,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #96 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #123 for the night in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s show, which drew 166,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #121 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #130 in viewership.

As noted before, Impact set a new record for viewership on their Twitch channel with last night’s episode, peaking at 52,492 viewers. The previous record was 17,000.

This week’s Impact episode was the go-home show for Saturday’s Final Resolution event, and featured much-hyped appearances by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. You can click here for our full recap.

