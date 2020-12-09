12/9/20 MLW Fusion Recap
This week’s episode begins with Josef Samael cutting a promo for Contra Unit.
—
Match #1: Calvin Tankman defeats Zenshi with the Tankman Driver.
—
We see promos from Selina de la Renta & Dan Lambert.
—
Match #2: Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeats Dugan & Martyr.
—–
– We see a interview from Alicia Atout with Alex Hammerstone.
—
Match #3: Opera Cup Semi-Final Matchup as Low Ki defeats Richard Holliday. Low Ki will face the winner of next week semi-finals matchup between Tom Lawlor & ACH in the finals of the 2020 Opera Cup.
—
– Lio Rush will challenge Myron Reed for the MLW World Middleweight Title at MLW Kings of Coliseum on January 6. The event will be aired on YouTube.
—
Match #4: The Von Erichs (Marshall & Russ Von Erich) vs. Contra Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch) for the MLW World Tag Team Titles ended in a No Contest. A huge brawl begins while the show goes off the air.