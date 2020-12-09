12/9/20 MLW Fusion Recap

This week’s episode begins with Josef Samael cutting a promo for Contra Unit.

—

Match #1: Calvin Tankman defeats Zenshi with the Tankman Driver.

—

We see promos from Selina de la Renta & Dan Lambert.

—

Match #2: Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeats Dugan & Martyr.

—–

– We see a interview from Alicia Atout with Alex Hammerstone.

—

Match #3: Opera Cup Semi-Final Matchup as Low Ki defeats Richard Holliday. Low Ki will face the winner of next week semi-finals matchup between Tom Lawlor & ACH in the finals of the 2020 Opera Cup.

—

– Lio Rush will challenge Myron Reed for the MLW World Middleweight Title at MLW Kings of Coliseum on January 6. The event will be aired on YouTube.

—

Match #4: The Von Erichs (Marshall & Russ Von Erich) vs. Contra Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch) for the MLW World Tag Team Titles ended in a No Contest. A huge brawl begins while the show goes off the air.