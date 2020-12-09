12/9/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match; if TH2 win, they earn an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

TH2 attacks The Bucks before the bell rings, but The Bucks turn it in their favor. They slam Evans into the corner and drop Angelico with a double back elbow. The Bucks slam Evans onto Angelico and send them to the floor. The Bucks come to the apron, but TH2 comes back and pulls them to the floor. The Bucks come back and drop TH2 with Spears on the floor. Matt delivers a double dropkick through the ropes, and Nick drops TH2 with a dive. Matt tosses Evans into the ring and tags in Nick. The Bucks drop Evans to the mat and deliver a double dropkick. Angelico tags in and sends Matt to the floor. Angelico applies a wrist-lock on Nick, but Nick counters with an few arm drags and tags in Matt. Matt comes in with a leg drop to the back, and then The Bucks kick Evans to the floor. Angelico kicks Matt in the face and sends Nick to the floor. Angelico picks Nick up as Evans drops Nick with a dive on the floor. Evans tags in and TH2 double team Matt and slam him down. Evans connects with an assisted 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Angelico and Nick get in the ring and all four men deliver superkicks.

Nick and Evans become the legal men again and Nick delivers running knee strikes to both members of TH2. Nick drops them with a clothesline/bulldog combination and puts Evans up top. He drops Evans with a hurricanrana and plants Angelico with a springboard face-buster. Nick goes for the cover, but Angelico kicks out. Evans comes back and grabs Nick, but Nick gets free and kicks Angelico in the face. Matt power bombs Evans into The Acclaimed, who were seated in the crowd, and then tags in after Nick grounds Angelico again. The Bucks hit Risky Business on Angelico and Matt goes for the cover, but Angelico kicks out. Evans tags in and takes control of Matt. Angelico sends Nick to the stage and Evans hits a 450 splash on Matt. Evans goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Angelico goes for the BT Bomb in the corner, but Matt counters and Nick kicks Angelico in the face. Matt goes for the cover, but Evans breaks it up. Evans get set to the ramp and The Bucks drop him with a Doomsday Device on the ramp. The Bucks deliver a double superkick to Angelico and Matt goes for the cover, but Angelico kicks out.

The Bucks go for Bang for Your Buck, but Angelico gets his knees up on Matt. Evans drops Matt with a reverse rana and then drops Nick with a 450 splash on the floor. Angelico chops Matt’s knee and locks in the knee bar. Evans stands guard in the ring as Angelico pulls Matt back to the center of the ring. Nick gets Evans out of the way and connects with a senton on Angelico to break the hold. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver, but Evans breaks it up and sends The Bucks to the floor. Evans goes for a dive, but The Bucks catch him and deliver a Meltzer Driver on the floor. Angelico rolls Matt up, but Matt shoves him away and Nick kicks him in the face. The Bucks deliver a double superkick to Angelico and Nick tags in. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger and Nick gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, The Acclaimed try to get in the ring, but Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian cut them off.

—

MJF cuts a promo backstage, and runs down Orange Cassidy. He says he is going to bash Cassidy’s brain in and retain his ring because he is better than Cassidy and he knows it.

—

A vignette with Darby Allin airs. He looks at various ink blots. He says they look like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a snake in the grass, and a puppet. He says he sees the same man in all of them, and that man is Brian Cage. He lays down the challenge for the TNT Championship. The final ink blot is of Sting’s face paint, and Allin simply laughs at that one.

—

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring with Arn Anderson. Tony Schiavone joins them for an interview, but Sting’s music hits and The Icon comes to the ring. Anderson gets close to Sting and says he just had to see if it was real. He says he knows Sting has an agenda and so does Cody and leaves the ring. Schiavone hands the mic to Sting and goes to ring, but Sting stops him and gives him a hug. Sting hypes up Schiavone and asks him to give everyone just one, “It’s Sting!” Schiavone obliges and then they hug again before Schiavone leaves the ring. Rhodes thanks Sting for his assistance last week and says he has been waiting to share a ring with Sting for a long time. Sting tells Rhodes that he is not here for him, at least not right now. Sting says he is in the jungle and he has come full circle. He says he is back in the jungle and back on TNT. Rhodes sarcastically welcomes him back and Sting says he knows that Rhodes knows everything that goes on here. Sting says he plans on spending a lot of time in AEW and the way he chooses to play is his business. He pulls Rhodes in close and tells him, “See you around, kid.”

—

Taz is backstage with Team Taz. He brings up Tony Khan signing Sting to save his golden boys, and says his boys are always ready to fight. Ricky Starks hypes up their newest member, Hook.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

Wheeler and Pillman start the match. Wheeler drops Pillman to the mat and delivers a shot to the back. Harwood tags in and slams Pillman in the corner. Harwood delivers a chop and drops Pillman with a back elbow. Harwood connects with a snap suplex and follows with an uppercut. Wheelers tags in, but Pillman drops them with a double cross-body. Pillman delivers dropkicks and tags in Garrison. Wheeler tags in, but the Varsity Blondes double team him and keep him grounded. Pillman tags back in and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Harwood tags in and FTR double team Pillman and drape him over the top rope. Harwood stomps on Pillman as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood is in control of Pillman. He kicks Pillman to the floor and tags in Wheeler. Wheeler holds Pillman and Blanchard delivers a shot behind the referee’s back. Pillman comes back and slams Wheeler into the apron, and then delivers a shot to Harwood. Pillman comes in and drops Wheeler with a diving shoulder block and tags in Garrison. Garrison delivers shots to FTR and drops Wheeler with a rolling elbow. Garrison delivers clotheslines in the corners and drops FTR with a double Spear. Garrison goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Pillman makes the tag and drives a shoulder into Harwood. Harwood comes back with a kick and drops Garrison with a Brain Buster. Wheeler tags in and FTR drops Pillman with Goodnight Express and Wheeler gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

-After the match, FTR get into it with Jurassic Express at ringside.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Adam Page. He says Page is scheduled for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against Matt Hardy and Private Party next week, but he doesn’t have partners yet. Alex Reynolds and John Silver walk up and he says no to them. They ask who else he has, and he agrees. He says it is one match, but he is not joining Dark Order.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: 10 vs. Dustin Rhodes (w/Lee Johnson)

They lock up and 10 shoves Rhodes to the mat. Rhodes comes back and sends 10 to the corner, and then tosses him to the floor. Rhodes slams 10 into the barricade, but 10 comes back and slams Rhodes into the apron. 10 rolls Rhodes back into the ring and delivers a spine-buster. 10 kicks Rhodes to the floor and sends him into the barricade. 10 goes to the floor, but Rhodes gets back into the ring. Aaron Solow, who was sitting at ringside, puts a hand on 10, but 10 kicks him in the face. 10 gets back into the ring, but Rhodes drops him with a few clotheslines. Rhodes takes 10 to the corner and delivers a few shots. Rhodes drops 10 with a bulldog and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

-After the match, Evil Uno leads the rest of the Dark Order to the stage. He gets into the ring with Rhodes. He says he cannot change their past, but he can change their future. He says Dustin is the third-most important Rhodes in AEW, but they can help him. He asks Rhodes to become member number 7 in the Dark Order. Rhodes slams him in the face and the rest of the group comes to the ring. Uno tells them to back up and tells Rhodes when he sees the light, he will come begging for it.

—

Schiavone has an interview with Brandi Rhodes and Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq says he is a fan of Jade Cargill and goes back a long way with her. He says he doesn’t appreciate what she did to Brandi’s arm, though. Brandi says she didn’t appreciate it either, but she hopes they can stop all of this so no one else gets hurt. Shaq says he would love to see that, and he didn’t mean anything with his exchange with Cody on Twitter. He says he will be there with Brandi and Jade go at it. Shaq tells Brandi that she can probably get some pointers from Jade while she is injured. Brandi gets mad and throws a drink in Shaq’s face before leaving.

—

Chris Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle, minus Santana, come to the ring for their ultimatum. Jericho says he is tired of all the shit going on within the group. He says Sammy Guevara and MJF hate each other, Jake Hager and Wardlow hate each other, and Ortiz is fed up with all of them. He says Santana is so pissed off that he didn’t even show up for work. MJF says he has something to say. He says he loves them all, but he is starting to understand. He says maybe he is the issue and he has seen what people are saying. He says people are saying that he wants to break up The Inner Circle and take it over in his image. He says that is not true and he wanted to join the group. He says the fact that Guevara would betray…but Guevara interrupts. Jericho says they all saw that MJF was doing with the towel last week. MJF says he had sweat on his brow and it was a misunderstanding. Ortiz says MJF and Wardlow are great talents and assets for the group, but as human beings…that’s debatable. Ortiz says Wardlow is a great athlete, and MJF is growing on him like a fungus. Ortiz tells Guevara to shake MJF’s hand. Ortiz says you don’t get to choose the hand that you’re dealt, and tells Guevara to shake his hand. Ortiz says Guevara is better than MJF, and he knows it. Guevara says he trusts Jericho with everything, but if one more thing happens with them, he will quit the group. Guevara shakes MJF’s hand and Hager speaks up now. Hager asks why Wardlow keeps staring at him. Wardlow says Hager has been staring at him since he started in the company. They argue about staring at each other and Jericho tells them to stop staring. They agree to stop staring at each other, and Jericho says they are all on the same page now. Jericho says it is time to look to the future, but MJF interrupts. MJF talks about the future, but Jericho says he is ruining it. They bring their middle fingers to the middle and flip off the camera to end the segment.

—

Marvez is backstage with FTR and Blanchard. Wheeler says he lost them the match at Full Gear, but Blanchard says he wasn’t there, so the blame isn’t on one person. Harwood says they are the absolute best tag team and their goal is getting the titles back.

—

Match #4 – Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Eddie Kingston and The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) vs. Lance Archer and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miero and Rey Fenix) (w/Jake Roberts)

All six men brawl right at the bell, and then Penta gets suplexes hard on the outside and gets checked on by referees and trainers. Blade and Fenix are in the ring as Kingston knocks Archer to the floor. Blade puts his boot in Fenix’s face and Kingston tags in. Kingston taunts Archer and slams Fenix into the corner. Blade tags back in and drops a knee across Fenix’s throat. Bunny delivers a few shots behind the referee’s back, and then Butcher kicks Fenix in the back. Fenix comes back on Blade and makes the tag to Archer. Archer delivers shots to Blade and Butcher and follows with back elbows in the corners. Archer kicks Butcher in the face and takes Butcher and Blade down with a double cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blade is in control of Archer. Archer connects with a shot and tags in Fenix. Fenix takes out Kingston, Blade, and Butcher, and then drops Kingston with a dive on the floor. Butcher and Blade come back and drop Fenix with a power bomb/neck-breaker combination and get the pin fall.

Winners: Eddie Kingston and The Butcher and The Blade

-After the match, Archer takes out Butcher and Blade. He goes after Kingston, but Kingston gets away. Archer goes for the Blackout on Blade, but Butcher makes the save.

—

Backstage, Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill attack Red Velvet. Big Swole runs in to make the save, but Ivelisse and Diamante attack her as referees try to pull everyone apart.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Abadon vs. Tesha Price

Abadon drops Price with a clothesline, and then backs her into the corner. Abadon delivers body shots and throws Price across the ring. Abadon backs Price into the corner again and delivers more shots. Abadon slams Price to the mat with a leg trip and then delivers a sit-out neck-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Abadon

-After the match, Abadon continues the attack, but Hikaru Shida comes to the ramp. She hesistates, but then gets into the ring and nails Abadon with a kendo stick. Shida helps Price to her feet, but Abadon sits up and stares at them as they get out of the ring.

—

Dasha is backstage with some of The Inner Circle. Jericho says they are all on the same page. Jericho says they will all join MJF and Wardlow at ringside tonight.

—

The new AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, and Don Callis arrive via helicopter. Marvez tries to get some words, but Omega says they are going to the ring. Schiavone is in the ring and begins the interview. Schiavone says he has never been more disgusted than he was last week. Callis says everyone is upset, but he doesn’t know why Tony Khan is upset. He officially welcomes Khan to the wrestling business. Callis says Hell froze over last night when Omega appeared on Impact Wrestling with the AEW World title. Callis says it has been years in the making. He says you cannot steal what you create, and he and Omega singlehandedly created AEW. Omega says he never begged for his opportunity, but plotted and planned for over a year. He says he is holding the most prestigious prize in all of wrestling, and they pulled off quite the performance last week. He says everyone fell for it, hook, line, and sinker. Omega says he doesn’t care, but they had to get Jon Moxley to buy into it. He says if they thought last week was a surprise and Tuesday was a surprise, just wait. Callis says some people make matches and some make money, but Omega makes history. Omega bids everyone adieu and he and Callis leave the ring.

—

Announced for next week:

Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico; Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party; The Acclaimed vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian; Big Swole and Serena Deeb vs. Diamante and Ivelisse

—

Wednesday, December 23rd: Dynamite will air at 10 PM EST, or whenever NBA Basketball ends, and will have a “Holiday Bash” theme.

Wednesday, December 30th: Dynamite will feature Night 1 of New Year’s Smash, with Chris Jericho on commentary.

Wednesday, January 6th: Dynamite will feature Night 2 of New Year’s Smash, with Snoop Dogg as the special guest.

—

Match #6 – Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (w/Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Wardlow) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor and Trent)

MJF takes control early on and grounds Cassidy. They go to the floor and Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but MJF moves and Cassidy hits the ring post. MJF power bombs Cassidy onto the apron and takes him back into the ring. MJF backs Cassidy into the corner and charges, but Cassidy moves and MJF hits the turnbuckle. Cassidy comes off the ropes, but MJF drops him with a flapjack. MJF goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. MJF sends Cassidy to the floor and The Inner Circle stomps on him behind the referee’s back. They roll Cassidy back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF is still in control. More wrestlers have joined the Best Friends at ringside in support of Cassidy. MJF mocks Cassidy with his hands in his trunks and some light kicks, but Cassidy sends him to the floor. Cassidy takes MJF out with a dive and then tosses him back into the ring. Cassidy delivers a cross-body and a DDT. Cassidy goes up top and delivers another DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Cassidy goes for a punch in the corner, but MJF moves and Cassidy hits the turnbuckle. MJF delivers a shot, but Cassidy comes back with a roll-up and gets a two count. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but MJF moves and slams Cassidy into the corner. MJF delivers a shoulder-breaker and follows with a power bomb. MJF goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. MJF goes for the Heat Seeker, but Cassidy sends him to the floor. Cassidy dives onto the rest of The Inner Circle, but Ortiz gets the matte ball and Jericho gets the baseball bat. MJF gets back into the ring and drops Cassidy with the Heat Seeker. MJF goes for the pin with his feet on the ropes, but the guys tell the referee.

MJF tries to act like he got hit with the bat and throws it to Cassidy, but Cassidy doesn’t catch it. Cassidy drops to the mat as MJF picks the bat up and the referee sees it. The referee tosses the bat out and Cassidy hits Beach Break. Cassidy goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF goes for the Salt of the Earth and punches Cassidy’s hand, but Cassidy gets to his feet and deliver the Orange Punch. Cassidy goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Cassidy delivers another Orange Punch, but Wardlow puts MJF’s foot on the ropes. The guys on the outside begin a huge brawl as Miro rushes in and runs over Cassidy. MJF rolls over and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still the holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF

-After the match, Best Friends brawl with Miro and Kip Sabian. Referees and security rush out to separate them, but Miro goes craxy and beats some of them down. He tosses one off the stage and runs over another with a clothesline. Miro stares into the ring as the show comes to a close.