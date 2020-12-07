Spoiler: A WWE return
Jaxson Ryker has returned to WWE. He was paired with Elias on Main Event, which was taped before #WWERAW
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) December 8, 2020
Main Event Spoilers: Jaxson Ryker is with Elias for some reason….#WWEThunderdome #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5VRFyyMaQE
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) December 8, 2020
But wasn’t he about to be fired?
Wrestling news isn’t worth the pixels it’s posted with…
Yeah, but he’s on double-secret probation. He’ll be gone if he dares to share his opinion again.
Most likely then that means that Jaxson Ryker is Elias’s Roadie/Bodyguard/Bouncer.
Then why did you break up the stable? They were great and could’ve been cool. This is dumb