Photos of WWE crews setting up the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field

As seen in the tweet below, Jon Alba has revealed the first two photos of WWE ThunderDome construction at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

WWE will wrap their residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida after tonight’s RAW. The residency at Tropicana Field will begin this Friday with SmackDown. WWE will run all upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events from Tropicana Field, but there’s no word yet on when this residency will end.