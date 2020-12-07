Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon announced for SBJ’s 2020 “Most Influential” list for sports

WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque have been named to Sports Business Journal’s 2020 list of Most Influential Executives.

SBJ presented a different take on their 17th annual list of the Most Influential names in sports business, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The list included 79 names who made an impact on sports business in 2020, from league commissioners and media executives, to union leaders and impactful athletes. The issue is available for purchase now. Triple H and Stephanie were the only pro wrestling-related names to make the list.

The list included the following blurb for the husband & wife WWE power couple:

“As other leagues suspended their seasons, WWE continued offering fresh content, starting with shifting ‘SmackDown’ to its Performance Center in Orlando on March 15. Under the guidance of Levesque and McMahon, WWE never missed a ‘Raw,’ ‘NXT,’ ‘SmackDown’ or pay-per-view event. And the ThunderDome concept for shows further demonstrated WWE’s mastery of production, even on the fly.”