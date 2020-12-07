NJPW Releases Card for World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 27

NJPW has revealed the card for the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 27 finals, which happens on Friday. You can find the final standings here.

* Best of the Super Juniors 27 Finals: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

* World Tag League 2020 Finals: David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

* Shingo Takagi & SANADA vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

* Toru Yano, SHO & Robbie Eagles vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori