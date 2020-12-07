WWE RAW Report – 12/7/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 last Wednesday. We see the entire roster on the stage, including Triple H and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Tom Phillips is at ringside with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Tom leads us in a moment of silence and a ten-bell salute for Patterson. We go to the standard RAW intro video.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton. We cut to a video package with recent happenings in the feud between Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss. Orton compares himself to The Fiend and how he doesn’t need to wear a mask, and says when his time comes, he will stare the devil in the face and let him know that the most evil son of a bitch has come home. But in the meantime, he will be knocking on the door of the Firefly Fun House, waiting and wondering just exactly who is going to let him in. The Fun House music interrupts as we see Wyatt waving on the big screen.

Wyatt says it’s so nice of Orton to join him tonight. Bliss would’ve joined them tonight but she’s not here since Orton was so mean to her last week. Orton says he’s the last person Wyatt wants to play games with. Wyatt goes to a “Let’s Get Randy” game show parody. The prizes are a brand new Crucix, the one we’ve seen Wyatt and Bliss use as of late, and the carcass of Friendship Frog. The contestants are Mercy The Buzzard, Ramblin’ Rabbit and Huskus The Pig. The question is how should Orton be punished at WWE TLC. They all get a chance to answer and Wyatt says none of his contestants are correct but fortunately for Orton, “He” always has the right answer. Wyatt changes his tune and we get flashes of The Fiend.

Orton says he will play games if Wyatt wants to, but he wants a match tonight. Not with The Fiend because he will see him at TLC… Orton wants to face Wyatt tonight. Wyatt accepts. The Fun House music starts back up as Wyatt waves goodbye to Orton. Orton looks on and smirks in the ring.

– The announcers hype Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler for tonight. We get a Progressive-sponsored video on recent happenings in the feud with Asuka and Lana vs. Baszler and Nia Jax. The two teams will meet at TLC and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka with Lana for this non-title match. Asuka hits the corner to pose and the pyro goes off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a Pat Patterson tribute video. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are backstage now. Jax gets Baszler hyped up and ready to destroy Asuka. Out next is Baszler with Jax to the ring. Back and forth to start. Baszler takes Asuka down and works on the ankle early on. Asuka resists and tries for a submission of her own. They trade counters in the middle of the ring now.

Baszler ends up powering up and slamming Asuka on her shoulder. Asuka rolls to the floor for a breather and Lana checks on her. Jax comes over and the champs attack the challengers. Baszler sends Asuka head-first into the announce table. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler ends up taking control. Baszler unloads but Asuka keeps trying to come back from her knees. She yells at Baszler and eventually catches a kick. Asuka dumps Baszler on her head with a German suplex. Lana and Jax cheer their partners on from ringside. Baszler runs into counters from Asuka. Asuka drops her with a big Facebuster. Baszler blocks a Hip Attack with a kick. Asuka drops Baszler with a flying arm bar now.

Baszler counters into the Kirifuda Clutch. Asuka counters that and they tangle on the mat. Asuka with the Asuka Lock now. Jax levels Lana into the ring post out of nowhere at ringside now. Fans boo her. Lana fights back and counters, shoving Jax into the steel steps. Lana leaps off the steel ring steps as Baszler watches from the ring. Jax catches her and looks to powerbomb her into the announce table but Lana counters and sends Jax face-first into the table. Lana retreats to the ramp but Baszler yells at her to come back. Asuka takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Baszler up for the pin to win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka and Lana celebrate as the champs seethe in the ring.

– The announcers hype Lashley vs. Hardy and Kingston vs. Benjamin for later tonight. We see The Hurt Business walking backstage now. They bully a young staffer and laugh as he walks away.

– Still to come, a special look at Drew McIntyre’s road to TLC. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for the TLC match between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, with potential involvement from The Miz. Tonight’s 2-on-3 Handicap Match will feature McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Miz, Styles and John Morrison.

– Tom hypes a mixed tag team match as we see what happened last week with Dana Brooke, Ricochet and members of RETRIBUTION. We go backstage to Ricochet and Brooke taking strategy now. Riddle interrupts looking for WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business, and Ricochet is annoyed. He offers some doughnuts but ends up walking off, telling them to let him know if they see Lashley and crew. Sarah Schreiber interviews Ricochet and Brooke now. Ricochet is confident about showing RETRIBUTION what shame or change is all about tonight. Brooke says it’s all about teamwork and RETRIBUTION will regret it if they try to disrespect them. She shows off her black eye and says she owes Reckoning one.

Reckoning and Slapjack vs. Dana Brooke and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Reckoning and Slapjack of RETRIBUTION. They head to the ring with Mustafa Ali right behind them. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Ali, Slapjack and Reckoning waiting in the ring. We get a backstage video recorded earlier today with RETRIBUTION talking about how tonight they will expose Ricochet and Dana Brooke for what they’ve always been – failures who are afraid of change. We go back to the ring and out first comes Brooke. Ricochet is out next. They head to the ring together.

Brooke starts off with Reckoning and they trade big strikes to start. They go to the mat and Reckoning mounts Brooke with more strikes. The brawl continues on the mat. Reckoning ends up with a running big boot in the corner. Brooke counters and drops her to make the tag. Ricochet and Slapjack are in now. Ricochet with a big hurricanrana to send Slapjack to the floor for a breather. Ricochet runs and leaps to the floor, taking Slapjack back down in front of Ali.

They bring it back in the ring but Slapjack catches Ricochet with a big modified Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Slapjack misses a running Corner Cannonball as Ricochet moves. Reckoning tags in and hits a missile dropkick to Brooke. Ali is barking orders at Reckoning, which allows Brooke to scoop her to her shoulders off the distraction. Brooke holds Reckoning on her shoulders and nails a Michinoku Driver for the pin to win the fairly quick match.

Winners: Dana Brooke and Ricochet

– After the match, Ali hits the ring and yells in Reckoning’s face, then at Slapjack, blaming them for another loss and embarrassing him. Ricochet and Brooke watch from the stage as Ali exits the ring by himself.

– Keith Lee approaches Sheamus in the back. Like last week’s backstage segment between the two, Lee says everyone in the locker room knows it’s just a matter of time before Sheamus turns on Drew McIntyre and stabs him in the back. Sheamus stands up and gets in Lee’s face, excusing himself so he can go turn on the champ and beat the hell out of him. Sheamus stares Lee down and walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers congratulate Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the arrival of their baby daughter, Roux.

– We go back to the ring and The Miz is out with John Morrison for another must see edition of MizTV. Miz welcomes us and talks about how busy he’s been. Yesterday was Tribute to The Troops, Thursday is a new episode of his hit how Miz & Mrs., and tonight they have this and the Handicap Match. Miz goes on and introduces their partner for tonight. Out comes AJ Styles with Omos. AJ poses on the stage as the pyro goes off. Miz and Morrison dance to AJ’s music in the ring as AJ and Omos march to the ring.

Miz apologizes and says they couldn’t find a chair big enough for AJ’s associate. Omos watches the segment from ringside and AJ says he prefers to stand. Miz and Morrison asks AJ about his plan for the TLC Match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at TLC. AJ says it’s pretty challenging because this is his first time facing Drew, but he plans to take a steel chair and wrap it around Drew until it breaks, and to put Drew through every table he sees, so Drew will be coughing up splinters for months. He goes on about Drew’s size, heart and strength, but says all that won’t mean a thing when he knocks Drew out cold, then climbs the ladder to reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain, as the new WWE Champion. Fans boo AJ louder now.

Morrison says that is if Drew makes it to TLC. Miz reminds AJ that they have the chance to annihilate Drew and his friend Sheamus in the Handicap Match tonight. Miz and Morrison go on mocking the accents of Sheamus and McIntyre. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus. He says they nailed those accents but as entertaining as it was, he’s tired of everyone in the back saying he would betray his best friend Drew. Sheamus goes on and has some fighting words for Miz and Morrison as fans cheer him on. Miz points to how Sheamus has no one standing with him while there are three of them in the ring. Sheamus says that’s not exactly correct. The music interrupts and out comes McIntyre in his kilt. Fans cheer them on and the heels look worried in the ring.

Sheamus and McIntyre enter the ring together, facing off with Miz, Morrison and Styles. McIntyre knocks AJ for a pop and turns his attention to Miz and Morrison, commenting on how they keep coming back for more each time they get knocked down. McIntyre recalls how everyone in the back thinks Miz has no balls. Drew knows that’s not true, he knows Miz has balls, just not his original ones because Maryse keeps those in her purse. He says Miz replaced those balls with Morrison’s when he made him his personal sidekick bitch. It looks like a fight is about to break out when AJ stands out with Omos, pointing that later on it will really be 4-on-2, not 3-on-2. Sheamus and Drew brawl with Miz and Morrison now, clearing the ring to a pop. They then toss out the MizTV set pieces. Drew grabs the Money In the Bank briefcase and launches it way across the arena, forcing Miz to run and get it back. We see how the flying briefcase shot took out a LED board on the Tron. Drew and Sheamus laugh at Miz and Morrison. AJ and Omos continue looking on from ringside.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Their match is confirmed for later tonight.

Kofi Kingston vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. They head down the ramp and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another video with Twitter tributes to Pat Patterson. We see The New Day dancing in the ring now. The Hurt Business is out next – Shelton Benjamin with MVP and Cedric Alexander. The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds. Benjamin with two big power moves, then a running big boot to the face for a close 2 count. Benjamin stays on Kofi for another quick pin attempt.

Kofi takes a big scoop slam as Woods cheers him on from ringside. We see MVP talking strategy with Alexander. Benjamin shoves Kofi into the corner and hits him with knee strikes. Kofi counters flying out of the corner, taking Benjamin down with a stomp. Kofi with two quick takedowns and a dropkick now. Shelton ducks a shot and kicks Kofi in the gut. Kofi flies off the top but misses. Shelton blocks the SOS and nails a huge gutwrench powerbomb for a 2 count. Shelton takes it right into the ankle lock in the middle of the ring.

Kofi finally grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. They tangle some more now but Shelton dumps Kofi through the ropes to the floor. Shelton charges out but Kofi dodges him and he hits the barrier, going down to the floor. MVP barks at Shelton to get back in the ring. Shelton gets up and barely makes it back in before the 10 count. Kofi immediately nails Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Kofi and Woods head to the ramp to celebrate as the music hits. MVP and Cedric check on Benjamin. Cedric takes the mic and calls Kofi back to the ring. His voice is cracking but he’s tired of The New Day slipping through the cracks and he wants Kofi to come back to the ring so he can do him like he did Woods last week. Kofi walks back down the ramp as we go back to commercial.

Kofi Kingston vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston is brawling with Cedric Alexander. Cedric focuses on Kofi’s ankle after he landed badly on it during the last match, which Tom shows us again. Kofi goes to the floor for a break but Cedric brings it back in as MVP and Shelton Benjamin watch from ringside.

Xavier Woods tries to rally for Kofi as Cedric focuses on the hurt leg and fans boo. Kofi finally gets an opening and escapes the holds on the mat. Cedric runs into a boot in the corner. Fans rally for The New Day now. Kofi with a big chop, and another. Kofi rolls Cedric into a close 2 count. SOS is botched and Cedric kicks out at 2.

Cedric goes for the leg again and they tangle. Kofi with a roll up for 2. Cedric comes right back with a dropkick to the knee. Cedric follows up with a spinning Brainbuster for a close 2 count. MVP yells at the referee and Cedric can’t believe it. Back and forth in the corner now. Cedric climbs up for a superplex but Kofi fights back, slamming Cedric face-first to the mat.

Kofi leaps off the top with a big right hand but lands hard on the hurt ankle. Cedric follows up with the Lumbar Check for the pin to win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric runs wild with his celebration. MVP and Shelton join him in the ring as the music hits.

– We see how Jeff Hardy defeated Elias in the Symphony of Destruction last week. Still to come, Hardy will face WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match.

– Also still to come, more to celebrate the life and career of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom leads us to a tribute video on inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 last Wednesday. The video is set to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, which was one of Patterson’s favorite songs. The announcers also pay one last tribute to Patterson.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with The Miz, John Morrison, AJ Styles, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

2-on-3 Handicap Match: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for this 2-on-3 Handicap Match. McIntyre stabs the sword on the stage and pyro goes off. McIntyre marches to the ring and stands tall as more pyro explodes. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package with highlights from Sunday’s 18th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops. McIntyre waits in the ring now as Sheamus makes his way out. Sheamus hits the corner to pose while Drew stands next to him, raising the WWE Title belt. Out next comes The Miz with his Money In the Bank briefcase. John Morrison is out next. They pose together and head to ringside. The last man out is AJ Styles. He stops and poses on the stage as the pyro goes off. Omos joins AJ and marches to ringside with him.

The bell rings and Morrison starts with Drew. They face off and Drew rocks Morrison with a right hand, sending him straight to the mat. Drew keeps control, sending Morrison to the corner but he wants AJ to come in. Morrison gets up but gets dropped immediately by Drew as AJ doesn’t want to tag in. Sheamus tags in and they double team Morrison out of their corner. Sheamus and Morrison tangle on the mat. Sheamus works on the arm now. Morrison fights back and mounts some offense but Sheamus levels him. Sheamus then knocks AJ off the apron. Sheamus ends up trapping Morrison in the ring ropes. Miz get involved but Sheamus knock him off the apron.

Morrison sends Sheamus to the floor. Drew comes over for Miz but Miz ducks as Sheamus charges. Sheamus puts on the brakes before nailing Drew. Morrison flies out of the ring out of nowhere but Sheamus and Drew catch him, then launch him over the announce table to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus unloads on Miz in the corner. Sheamus with a flying knee drop for a 2 count. Drew tags in and decks Miz as Sheamus holds him. Drew chops Miz. Sheamus tags back in and they hit a big double team slam to Miz. Sheamus taunts his other opponents while keeping Miz down. Drew tags back in for a big double hip toss. Drew with more offense on Miz. Miz finally hits a jawbreaker to tn it around. AJ tags himself in and unloads on Drew in the corner. Morrison tags in and takes over. Miz tags in and continues stomping away on Drew in the corner as fans boo.

Drew fights out of the corner and knocks the other two off the apron. Sheamus tags back in and Miz gets double teamed again. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Miz now. Sheamus with the Celtic Cross to Miz. Morrison runs interference but Sheamus slams him in. They hit Sheamus with cheap shots and Miz chop blocks him for boos. Drew tries to make the save but the referee is distracted by yelling at him as the numbers game catches up to Sheamus. Miz levels Sheamus and Morrison covers for two. Morrison mounts Sheamus with right hands now. Sheamus kicks out at 2. Morrison with kicks and forearms while Sheamus is on his knees now. Sheamus blocks Morrison and drops him on his head but Morrison somehow stops the tag. Morrison with a Gator Roll.

AJ tags back in and keeps control of Sheamus as fans boo. Sheamus powers up but AJ fights out and rolls him into the Calf Crusher. Sheamus yells out as AJ tightens the hold. Drew runs in and kicks AJ in the head to break the submission. AJ yells at Drew. AJ looks for a Styles Clash to Sheamus but Sheamus counters and hits White Noise. They’re both down now as their partners reach for tags. Drew and Morrison tag in and Drew runs wild for a big pop. Drew launches Morrison overhead, and again. Miz runs in but Drew rams him into Morrison in the corner. Drew launches them both across the ring over his head at the same time. Drew kips up for a bigger pop.

Morrison blocks the Futureshock DDT. Drew launches Morrison down on his face, then looks down at him and smiles. Drew readies for a Claymore but Miz pulls Morrison to the floor to safety. AJ decks Drew from behind and the referee doesn’t see it. Sheamus tags in and hits an Irish Curse backbreaker to AJ, then a Brogue Kick to Miz. Morrison flies in but Sheamus ducks it. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue for Morrison but Morrison avoids it and the kick accidentally levels McIntyre. Sheamus is caught off guard and upset with himself, which allows AJ to fly in with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

Winners: AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison

– After the match, AJ celebrates with Omos at ringside as his music hits. Miz and Morrison also regroup and celebrate. We see Drew down at ringside trying to recover. We go to replays. Sheamus is also shown trying to recover, looking over at Drew as the announcers play up the situation between the two friends and partners.

– Still to come, Orton vs. Wyatt. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk is Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

– We get more replays of Sheamus’ accidental Brogue Kick to Drew McIntyre in the last match.

– The announcers show us tonight’s pre-match backstage segment with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler talking about how they were going to destroy Asuka. This was before Asuka’s win over Baszler. Lana vs. Jax is announced for next Monday. We see Lana and Asuka backstage now. Lana is worried about next week, thinking she will get slaughtered if she has to face Jax alone. Lana thinks she and Asuka can win the titles together but there’s no way she can face Jax alone next week. She goes on and on, saying she can’t do it. Asuka yells at her and tells her repeat after her, saying she can believe in herself, that she can beat Jax, and that they will become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Lana repeats Asuka and then repeats herself, saying she can do it, she believes in herself, and she can beat Jax. Asuka walks off. Lana turns around to Jax and she’s terrified. Jax stares Lana down and Lana walks away in fear.

– Charly Caruso approaches Sheamus backstage. He’s pacing around. She asks about the accidental Brogue Kick to Drew McIntyre. Sheamus knows Drew is going to come back here and try to kick his ass, so he’s going to try to kick Drew’s ass back. She asks if the kick was intentional and he says it was not. Drew approaches and they face off. Sheamus asks if he knows the kick was accidental. Drew acknowledges and asks Sheamus if he knows what’s about to happen. They stare each other down as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is brawling with Sheamus at catering in the back. Other Superstars are cheering them on. WWE Producer Pat Buck gets in between them and breaks the fight up. They stop and Sheamus asks if this guy is serious. Drew and Sheamus then team up on Buck and drive him through a catering table. Sheamus and Drew are on the same page now, laughing. Sheamus says it’s Drew’s turn to buy the beer. They walk off together as officials check on Buck.

Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP for this non-title match. We see last week’s backstage segment where Lashley laid Riddle out. Lashley poses in the corner as MVP applauds. We see Jeff Hardy backstage warming up. Riddle approaches with doughnuts and asks if he has a minute. Hardy does not because he has a match coming up. Riddle starts talking about The Hurt Business, randomly ranting as he has been doing as of late. Hardy asks Riddle if he has an idea or not. Riddle proposes they team up as The Hardy Bros. Hardy isn’t interested and seems a bit annoyed because he has a match coming up. Riddle says their finisher can be called Bro-etry In Motion. Hardy says he has to go. Riddle says Hardy didn’t even get any of his Bro-nuts, but that’s OK because it means more for him. Hardy heads to the ring as the pyro goes off. Hardy hits the ring and poses in the corner as more pyro explodes.

The bell rings and Lashley slams Hardy to start. Lashley clubs Hardy and keeps him grounded with power moves. Lashley manhandles Hardy some more and rocks him in the corner. Lashley charges in with a splash now as MVP barks orders and fans boo. Lashley keeps control but runs into double boots in the corner now. They run the ropes but Lashley cuts Hardy off and tries to slam him. Hardy counters, lands on his feet and hits a leg drop.

Hardy goes for a Twist of Fate but it’s blocked. Lashley goes right into a Hurt Lock attempt but Hardy resists. Lashley sends Hardy into the corner but runs into a back elbow. Hardy goes to the top but MVP distracts him from the apron. Lashley looks to capitalize off the distraction but Riddle runs down and yanks MVP off the apron to the floor. Lashley comes out to the floor but Hardy decks him off the distraction. Hardy charges and drops Lashley at ringside as Riddle cheers him on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley controls Hardy at ringside as Riddle and MVP look on and the referee counts. Lashley brings it back in and Hardy can’t stay up. Lashley grabs at Hardy’s face some more as the referee warns him. Riddle tries to rally for Hardy. Lashley turns Hardy upside down in the corner and stomps away. Hardy kicks Lashley from the upside down position but it does nothing. Lashley with a snap suplex for a close 2 count.

Lashley talks some trash and slaps Hardy around. Hardy blocks the Hurt Lock but Lashley takes him into a Sleeper hold on the mat. Riddle continues yelling like an annoying child at ringside. Hardy fights free from the Sleeper on the mat but Lashley tries to transition into the Hurt Lock. Hardy with a jawbreaker to finally break free as fans cheer for him. MVP cheers Lashley on. Hardy with strikes to Lashley, then a forearm to drop him. Hardy with the inverted Atomic Drop, then the signature leg drop, and low dropkick. Hardy splashes Lashley for a close 2 count.

MVP calls for Lashley to finish Hardy now. Hardy catches a kick and kicks Lashley into the corner. Hardy goes to the top and hits Whisper In the Wind. Hardy is slow to make the cover and Lashley kicks out at 2. Lashley scoops Hardy and drops him into the top rope. Lashley drops Hardy with a DDT for a close 2 count. MVP yells at Lashley to put Hardy away. Riddle is still screaming. Hardy fights Lashley off and hits a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top but has to land on his feet from the Swanton Bomb, and he lands awkwardly. Lashley follows up with a big Spear as fans boo. Lashley applies the Hurt Lock for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the bell, Lashley keeps the submission locked. Riddle gets on the apron and MVP tries to pull him off but MVP gets kicked back into the barrier. Riddle enters the ring to make the save but Lashley shoves Hardy into him, knocking them back into the corner. MVP and Lashley back up the ramp together as Riddle stands with Hardy in the ring, watching MVP eat his doughnuts.

– We see Randy Orton backstage in his locker room. Someone knocks on his door and he answers but no one is there. Ramblin’ Rabbit is there now. He says Bray Wyatt can’t wait to see Orton in the ring tonight, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another Pat Patterson video with more Twitter tributes from wrestling stars.

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Randy Orton makes his way out to mostly boos. Orton hits the ring and poses in the corner as pyro falls around him. The Firefly Fun House music starts up next as the cheers pick up in the virtual crowd. Orton turns back to the stage and here come Bray Wyatt in his Fun House gear.

The bell rings and Orton takes control with a headlock. They break and Wyatt drops Orton with a shoulder. Orton with strikes and a big uppercut to send Wyatt to the floor. They end up on the floor brawling.

Orton tries to back-drop Wyatt onto the announce table but Wyatt counters, slamming Orton on top of the table. Wyatt grabs a headset and says, “Yowie-Wowie! We’ll be right back!” We go to commercial with Orton down.

Back from the break and Orton has Wyatt down in the ring, stomping away on his limbs and head. Orton stomps away while Wyatt is down in the corner now, ignoring the count by the referee. Orton with a boot to the head, and a boot to the throat to keep Wyatt down. Fans boo Orton as the referee warns him. Wyatt with a shot to the throat. They trade strikes but Orton ends up taking back control. Orton drops Wyatt and nails a knee drop off the ropes for a close 2 count.

Orton ground Wyatt with a headlock in the middle of the ring as Wyatt smiles. The crowd tries to rally for Wyatt as he gets up to his feet. Orton fights back and drives Wyatt to the mat once again for a quick pin attempt. Orton stays on Wyatt and grounds him with another headlock. Wyatt fights up and out again but Orton kicks him. Wyatt comes right back with a clothesline for a pop. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner to taunt Orton as fans pop. Wyatt with big right hands and an Atomic Drop. Wyatt with a running splash in the corner, then the crossbody in the middle of the ring.

Wyatt kicks Orton in the gut and drops him with the big DDT. Orton kicks out at 2. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail but it’s blocked. Orton drops Wyatt with a neckbreaker. Wyatt kicks out at 2. Orton stomps away on Wyatt once again as the boos pick up. Orton with a headbutt before they go to the floor, still brawling. Orton slams Wyatt on the announce table and brings it back in as the referee counts. Orton follows back in but has to block Sister Abigail. Orton turns it back around with a thumb to the eye, sending Wyatt to the apron.

Orton keeps fighting while Wyatt is on the apron. Orton nails the second rope draping DDT. Orton hits the mat to ready for the RKO when the lights start going down. It sounds like The Fiend is about to arrive. Orton drops Wyatt with the RKO, ignoring the lights going down. Orton goes to pin Wyatt but it’s black now as we start to hear the familiar menacing sounds of The Fiend. The red lights come up in the arena now. Orton looks over at Wyatt, who is wearing The Fiend’s mask. The Fiend attacks Orton and takes him down with the Mandible Claw while grunting and yelling. The Fiend is cheered on as he keeps Orton down on the mat with the Mandible. The Fiend keeps Orton grounded with the Mandible as RAW goes off the air.

