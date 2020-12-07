Jiro Kuroshio

Real Name: Sōjirō Higuchi

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 176 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 19, 1992

Hometown: Adachi, Tokyo (Japan)

Pro Debut: October 26, 2010

Trained By: HUSTLE & Smash Dojo

Finishing Move: Ikemen Clutch

Biography

– Jiro uses the nickname Ikemen.

– July 16, 2012, Jiro, Lin Byron & The Bodyguard defeated Mio Shirai, Hoshito Takahashi & Yusuke Kodama to win the WNC Kito Cup ’12.

– August 30th, Jiro lost to Akira Shinose on WNC.

– September 20th, Jiro & Nagisa Nozaki defeated Koji Doi & Makoto on WNC.

– November 28th, Jiro lost to Koji Doi in the semi-finals of the WNC Dave Finlay Cup.

– February 8, 2013, Jiro, AKIRA & Syuri defeated Akira Shinose, TAJIRI & Yusuke Kodama at WNC Stimulus.

– June 10th, Jiro lost to Koji Doi on WNC.

– July 25th, Jiro, Daisuke & Takuya Kito lost to YO-HEY, Yankee Rionne & Mitoshichi Shinose on WNC.

– October 13th, Jiro & Koji Doi lost to Yoshikazu Yokoyama & Daemon Ueda at ZERO1 Days of Thunder.

– November 29th, Jiro lost to Kaji Tomato in the second round of the WNC Dave Finlay Cup.

– February 27, 2014, Jiro, Masaya Takahashi & Rionne Fujiwara defeated AKIRA, Horizon & Yusuke Kodama on WNC.

– September 21st, Jiro lost to Masayuki Kono in the first round of the WRESTLE-1 Title Tournament.

– October 12th, Novus (Jiro & Yusuke Kodama) defeated Andy Wu & El Hijo del Pantera at TNA Bound for Glory ’14.

– November 4th, Jiro defeated Hiroki Murase at W-1 Fighting Entertainment Josai.

– November 9th, Jiro defeated Daiki Inaba at the W-1 Minoru Tanaka 20th Anniversary Show.

– November 15th, Jiro & Masakatsu Funaki entered into the W-1 First Tag League Greatest.

– January 9, 2015, Jiro defeated Tomoya Kawamura on DDT DNA2.

– February 5th, Jiro & Tomoya Kawamura defeated Dai Suzuki & Kikutaro on DDT DNA3.

– May 9th, Jiro defeated Andy Wu at W-1 Starting Point.

– May 30th, Jiro defeated Seiki Yoshioka to win the W-1 Road to Keiji Muto.

– June 18th, Jiro lost to Keiji Muto at W-1 Outbreak.

– August 30th, Jiro lost to Manabu Soya in the semi-finals of the WRESTLE-1 Grand Prix ’15.

– October 9th, Jackets (Jiro, Seiki Yoshioka & Yasufumi Nakanoue) defeated New Wild Order (AKIRA, Jun Kasai & Kumagoro) to win the vacant UWA World Trios Titles.

– November 3rd, Jackets lost the titles to Real Desperado (KAZMA SAKAMOTO, Koji Doi & NOSAWA Rongai).

– November 27th, Jackets defeated Real Desperado to win back the UWA World Trios Titles.

– January 31, 2016, Jackets lost the titles to Kaz Hayashi, Minoru Tanaka & TAJIRI.

– April 24th, Jiro & T2Hide (Sanshiro Takagi & Toru Owashi) defeated Guanchulo, Kouki Iwasaki & Shunma Katsumata at DDT Max Bump ’16.

– May 11th, Jiro defeated Mizuki Watase at DDT DNA16.

– June 15th, Jiro lost to Shotaro Ashino in the first round of the WRESTLE-1 Grand Prix ’16.

– August 11th, Jiro lost to Kota Ibushi at W-1 Pro-Wrestling Love in Yokohama.

– October 9th, Jiro & Seiki Yoshioka defeated SUSHI & Yohei Nakajima at the AJPW Raising an Army Memorial Series.

– November 27th, Jiro defeated Yohei Nakajima for the GAORA TV Title.

– December 9th, Jiro challenged Masayuki Kono for the WRESTLE-1 Title.

– December 24th, NEWERA (Jiro & Seiki Yoshioka) lost to SUSHI & Yohei Nakajima at AJPW Red Holy Night.

– December 25th, Jiro, Keisuke Ishii & Danshoku Dino defeated T2HIDE at DDT Never Mind ’16.

– June 4, 2017, Jiro, Jay Freddie & Kumagoro defeated Kaz Hayashi, Shuji Kondo & Manabu Soya to win the UWA World Trios Titles.

– June 18th, Jiro, Jay Freddie & Kumagoro lost the titles to Ganseki Tanaka, Manabu Soya & NOSAWA Rongai.

– July 12th, Jiro defeated Masayuki Kono to win the WRESTLE-1 Grand Prix ’17.

– August 20th, Jiro defeated Shunma Katsumata at DDT Ryogoku Peter Pan ’17.

– September 2nd, Jiro challenged Shotaro Ashino for the WRESTLE-1 Title.

– September 18th, NEWERA (Jiro, Koji Doi & Kumagoro) defeated NOSAWA Rongai, Manabu Soya & Ganseki Tanaka to win the UWA World Trios Titles.

– October 11th, Jiro & Daiki Inaba lost to Koji Doi & Kumagoro in the finals of the WRESTLE-1 Tag League ’17.

– October 21st, NEWERA lost the UWA World Trios Titles to Enfants Terribles (Seigo Tachibana, Shotaro Ashino & Yusuke Kodama).

– January 5, 2018, Jiro entered into the DDT D-Ou Grand Prix ’18.

– February 14th, Jiro defeated Takanori Ito to win the WRESTLE-1 Result Title.

– February 20th, Jiro & Masato Tanaka defeated Shigeo Kato & Tomonori Chiba at the DSW Final.

– March 25th, Jiro challenged Super Sasadango Machine for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– April 18th, Jiro retained the WRESTLE-1 Result Title against Seigo Tachibana.

– April 24th, Jiro defeated Rey Paloma at J STAGE 10th.

– June 22nd, Jiro & Masato Tanaka defeated Enfants Terribles to win the WRESTLE-1 Tag Team Titles.

– July 8th, Jiro entered into the ZERO1 Fire Festival ’18.

– July 18th, Jiro lost to Shotaro Ashino in the semi-finals of the WRESTLE-1 Grand Prix ’18.

– August 11th, Jiro & Masato Tanaka lost the WRESTLE-1 Tag Team Titles to Koji Doi & Shuji Kondo.

– September 1st, Jiro & Shuji Kondo defeated RATEL’S (HAYATA & YO-HEY) at the NOAH Naomichi Marufuji 20th Anniversary Show.

– March 21, 2019, Jiro challenged T-Hawk for the WRESTLE-1 Title.

– March 31st, Jiro challenged Konosuke Takeshita for the KO-D Openweight Title.

– April 5th, Jiro defeated Rich Swann at WrestleCon US vs. The World.

– June 30th, Jiro defeated Shiori Asahi at 2AW INFINITY.

– July 21st, Jiro defeated MAO in a No DQ match at DDT Summer Vacation ’19.

– August 3rd, Jiro defeated Akito for the DDT Extreme Title.

– August 25th, Jiro defended the title against Daisuke Sasaki in a Ladder match.

– September 14th, Jiro & Matsuya Uno defeated Hideki Suzuki, Jun Kasai & Miyako Matsumoto to win the Triangle Ribbon Titles.

– September 18th, Jiro lost to Kento Miyahara in the second round of the AJPW Royal Road Tournament ’19.

– September 19th, Jiro defeated Hiroshi Yamato at Tokyo Championship Wrestling.

– October 6th, Jiro defeated Antonio Honda at DDT Sapporo New Legend ’19 – Crab –

– November 23rd, Jiro lost to Kaji Tomato at 2AW Yokohama.

– November 24th, Jiro & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Antonio Honda & Miyu Yamashita at God Bless DDT ’19.

– December 17th, Jiro & Kento Miyahara defeated TAJIRI & Yoshitatsu at AJPW Prime Night.

– July 22, 2020, Jiro lost to Yusuke Kodama in the first round of the Best of Asuka Tournament.

– August 25th, Jiro & Seigo Tachibana lost to Strong Hearts (T-Hawk & El Lindaman) at DDT Bakuha Koshien Produce Street Fight Club in a No DQ match.

– August 28th, Jiro & Seigo Tachibana defeated Akiyori Takizawa & Isami Kodaka at Asuka Pro Summer ’20.

– August 30th, Jiro & Kento Miyahara challenged Violent Giants (Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama) for the AJPW World Tag Team Titles.

– September 12th, Jiro entered into the AJPW Champion Carnival ’20.

– October 10th, Jiro & Konosuke Takeshita defeated ALL OUT (Akito & Shunma Katsumata) on the DDT TV Show!

– December 2nd, it was reported that Jiro had signed with the WWE.