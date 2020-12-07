How WWE plans to elevate Andrade
An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 7, 2020
Although I don’t hate this idea, I would have liked for them to just use his star power from nxt and carry it over into the main roster. I know wwe has issues with doing that with anyone, but andrade should have been a slam dunk.
“An on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV.”
About time. They are in a relationship together and have been in a relationship together since Feburary 2019.
It can work because they genuinely are dating